GoCo Group - Future Plc make offer at 23.6% premium

The board of GoCo Group has accepted an offer from Future for the company. Under the terms of the deal GoCo shareholders will be entitled to 0.052497 new Future shares and 33p in cash for every GoCo share they hold.

At market prices the day before the deal was announced this values GoCo at £594m, or 136p per share. That is a 23.6% premium to the GoCo share price the day before the deal was announced.

GoCo shares rose 17.1% following the announcement to 128.8p per share.

In the announcement Future said the deal seeks "to address the growing consumer demand for informed and value driven purchasing decisions enabled by intent driven content. The Future Directors believe the Combination provides a truly unique opportunity to capitalise on the combination of Future's deep audience insight with GoCo Group's expertise in price comparison and the proprietary technology of both . . . companies."

Our view

We see a lot to like in GoCo. The core price comparison business is highly cash generative, funding investment in new products to fuel future growth.

The group dabbles in voucher codes, but the real focus is on automatic switching services, particularly in Utilities.

Utility contracts are high value, increasing the amount GoCo can charge providers, and consumers are forever being encouraged to switch by regulators. The recently launched weflip is GoCo's first in-house 'Saving as a Service' product and it's been bulked up with acquisitions. Management think the automated switching service has the potential to revolutionise the way we buy services - and if it's successful it will revolutionise GoCo as well.

The GoCompare website is very transactional - users log on to the website, buy a product and leave. They might come back next year or they might not. weflip gives GoCo an ongoing relationship with its customers, earning revenues over a longer period of time and reducing the need for constant marketing spend to keep customers coming back. That would make GoCo a lower risk, higher margin business.

It's proving popular with customers, with user numbers up by 148% year-on-year.

Given the combination of cash generative core and high potential growth opportunities we're not surprised GoCo has attracted a buyer. However, the fact that it's Future that's reached for its chequebook is rather baffling.

Future is a digital publisher - which has been very successful at buying specialist magazine titles and transforming them into a digital first offer. Titles include TechRadar, Country Life and PC Gamer to name just a few.

Despite talk of lower customer acquisition costs, growing addressable markets and cost synergies from integrated technology platforms, the cross over between digital publishing and price comparison is relatively modest. True, marketing is one of GoCo's big expenses - and being able to advertise for free in Future publications is a positive - but we don't see anything in this that means the big ticket TV campaigns stop. It's a marginal gain at best.

The deal is clearly a positive for GoCo shareholders, at least in the short term given the premium on offer. But what it offers Future investors is less clear. If investors in Future wanted exposure to GoCo's AutoSave business they could have bought the shares in the market yesterday, and at a significantly lower price.

We think Future has its work cut out to prove the deal adds up.

GoCompare key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 18.4

Average Price/Earnings ratio since launch: 13.9

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 1.1 All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Third Quarter Trading Update - 23/10/20

GoCo reported revenue growth of 13% in the first nine months of the year, up from 8.9% at the half year stage, reaching £130.5m. That was driven by a 238% increase in revenues from the recently launched AutoSave proposition.

The company said that the business model remains "highly cash generative" and that "net debt reduced during the quarter".

Price Comparison sales rose 4% in the first nine months to £109.1m (half year -1%). That reflects improvements in the car insurance segment, where growth has been ahead of the market, thanks to higher customer retention and conversion. The £250 excess insurance proposition appears to be performing well, and a recent GoCompare TV campaign has improved brand awareness.

The recently launched AutoSave business saw sales rise 238% to £17.9m, with customer numbers up 148% to 597,000. The division added 115,000 customers in the last quarter.

Rewards sales fell 30% to £3.5m, reflecting the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on non-digital channels.

