Marks & Spencer - profits down but trading better than expected

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Underlying half year revenue fell 15.6% to £4.1bn, reflecting a significant fall in Clothing & Home sales, and a small decline in Food. Underlying pre-tax losses were £17.4m, compared to profit of £176.3m last year. Including charges (largely redundancy costs) relating to ongoing restructuring efforts, the loss widened to £87.6m.

However, M&S said trading in Clothing & Home had been better than expected in the second quarter.

The board announced no final dividend will be paid.

The shares rose 2.7% following the announcement.

View the latest Marks & Spencer share price and how to deal

Our view

Coronavirus causes a number of issues for M&S.

The most glaring is dramatic falls in Clothing & Home sales. This isn't helped by M&S' particular specialism in office and event-wear, which were the first to get dumped in favour of leggings and pyjamas when lockdown came knocking.

The deterioration in sales meant huge piles of excess stock were expected to be carried into next year. While it's a big relief to see the group shift more items than planned, that's come at the expense of margins. Slapping sale stickers on everything will help stuff sell, but it's a guaranteed sore point for profits. It's become somewhat of a morose party trick for M&S in recent years.

Clothing & Home sales have been a rock in the river for some time, dragging group performance with it. M&S has an oversized (and very expensive to run) store estate with plummeting footfall, and a lacklustre website that fails to plug the gap.

A little counter-intuitively, this is where we think the current crisis might actually help.

M&S has attempted to reboot itself a few times, but this one feels a bit different. It's been forced to supercharge its efforts because conditions are so tough. This time around almost 8,000 members of staff are being cut, many stores are marked for closure and there are gargantuan efforts to integrate the online and physical stores. The latter is particularly important - coronavirus has accelerated the shift to online and if Marks wants a chance to compete it needs to act quickly.

And it's not just clothes being dragged online. The food business has exceeded expectations, helped by the joint venture with Ocado. This deal couldn't have come at a better time - as the pandemic has transformed online grocery demand across the country.

The food business is the key to future growth in our opinion. It's a genuinely differentiated product, and that makes it an asset. Lack of footfall in travel destinations (think service stations and train stations) is hurting sales at the moment, but longer term we think there's opportunity.

M&S has put a lot of work into improving its proposition. That seems to be resonating well and goes hand-in-hand with the Ocado launch too.

The final thing to note is a healthier balance sheet. This is by no means in rude health, but we've been impressed by the group's ability to keep cash flowing and net debt down, which gives it some breathing room.

M&S is doing all the right things to sort its problems out. But we wonder if this gusto has come too late. Ultimately, we think the M&S brand will survive both coronavirus and the high street's revolution. But thriving on the other side will depend on whether the newfound momentum and strategic competence can be maintained.

Marks and Spencer key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 9.2

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 11.4

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 3.5% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Signup for updates on Marks & Spencer

Half year results

Trading in the first four weeks of the second half has been similar to the second quarter. However, new lockdown restrictions mean the outlook is unclear and Clothing & Home profits will suffer.

Revenues in Food were held back by reduced hospitality activity and lower demand for food on-the-move. Like-for-like (LFL) sales rose 2.7%, but the weaker demand overall (including cafÃ© areas) meant total revenues fell 0.3% to £2.8bn. All categories of more traditional supermarket items performed well in the second quarter. Despite the lower revenues and less profitable mix of products sold, underlying operating profits were £109.7m, compared to £92.2m last year. That was largely thanks to higher Covid related costs being offset by government funding, and lower marketing spending.

The online joint venture with Ocado is trading well, and about 40% extra capacity is expected by autumn 2021. M&S' share of profit was £38.8m in the half.

In Clothing & Home revenue fell 40.8% to £917.2m, reflecting a -61.5% and -21.3% split in the first and second quarters respectively. Since stores reopened, trading in high street, shopping and city centre locations remains particularly subdued. The group's also struggling with a change in demand patterns, with formal and outerwear items falling out of favour.

Online sales rose 34.3%, and M&S gained market share in the period. More excess stock has been sold than expected, resulting in a £49.4m gain on stock the group had previously written down. The group finished the half with stock levels around £100m lower than last year.

However, store closures in the first quarter and discounting of excess stock meant the division generated an operating loss of £107.5m (2019: +£109.6m).

In the International business revenue fell 24.7% to £346.3m, with particularly tough lockdown conditions in India. Operating profit fell 64.7% to £19.7m.

M&S bank income was down £11.8m to £1.1m, as the group increased provisions for bad debt (payment defaults), in response to an expected increase in unemployment, and lower credit card income and travel money sales.

The initial restructuring plans are complete (including streamlining the store operations, regional management structures and support centres), and are generating annualised cost savings of around £115m.

The group benefited from £181.3m in government support (furlough scheme and business rate relief) in the period. As a result, the total direct cost of Covid was just £10m.

The lower Clothing & Home stock levels, delayed capital expenditure and the timing of lease payments meant the group generated free cash flow of £77.6m. Net debt was £3.9bn, compared to £4.1bn last year. M&S has access to £1.4bn in available cash and borrowing facilities.

Find out more about Marks & Spencer shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.