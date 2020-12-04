ABF - sales strong at reopened Primark stores

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Primark stores in the Republic of Ireland, England, France and Belgium reopened in the last week, and sales since reopening have been very strong. ABF has extended Primark's opening hours in response to expectations of higher demand in the run up to Christmas. Across the store estate, 34 shops remain closed.

The group thinks the closures during autumn will result in £430m of lost sales, and operating costs for the closed stores fell 25% while shut. It previously estimated sale losses would amount to £375m.

ABF is "encouraged" by the like-for-like sales performance of reopened Primark stores in the US. New openings in the US, Italy and Spain this year means there are now 389 stores worldwide.

Primark sales and profit are still expected to be higher this financial year compared to last, and trading across Grocery, Sugar, Ingredients and Agriculture has been ahead of both expectation and last year. Sugar production will be lower than planned because of disease affecting the crop, but overall sugar profits should improve for the full year.

The shares rose 1.4% following the announcement.

Our view

Primark, Associated British Food's (ABF) largest division, did exceptionally well as initial lockdowns lifted. Lockdown 2.0 has had a more severe impact on sales than expected, but on balance we're still encouraged by Primark's performance.

We suspect Primark's lower price point will have served it well as cautious consumers ventured back onto the high street. A lack of discounting also helps margins. We've been particularly impressed at the group's ability to shift such huge quantities of what was considered excess summer stock when shops were first forced to close.

There's an element of pent up demand which is boosting sales, but crucially basket sizes have been higher than last year. That suggests a longer-term positive trend to us.

The other point in Primark's favour is that, as one of the few retailers taking on new space, the group will enjoy the whip hand when it comes to negotiating with struggling retail landlords. This is an important tool at the group's disposal, especially with the outlook still uncertain. This kind of advantageous position can help support profits in tough times.

Unfortunately a second lockdown has hurt sales in the short term, but that's where the other strings to Primark's bow come in. The group's various food businesses account for a big chunk of group operating profit, and they've largely continued to operate as before.

The Grocery division in particular benefitted from increased sales over the lockdown as consumers eat more at home, and that's enhanced both sales and margins. Meanwhile a cyclical upturn in EU sugar prices is expected to improve profits in the sizeable Sugar business.

While the strong operating performance is certainly notable and welcome, it's the balance sheet forecasts that really caught our eye. ABF finished the year with £1.6bn in net cash. That's good going at any time, let alone when the waters have been choppy. That implies some very impressive cash conservation over the last couple of months, especially as the group continues to open new stores, but also sets the group up well to weather further economic disruption.

The combination of a price competitive retail product, diversified business interests and strong balance sheet means we think ABF is one of the better placed names in the retail sector. While the immediate future remains uncertain, future growth opportunities (particularly in the US) and weaker competitors mean the group could emerge from this crisis in a better position than it started. That's not something we would say of many retailers although of course there are no guarantees.

ABF key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 19.6

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 16.9

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 1.9% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Full year results (3 November 2020)

Full year revenue fell 11% to £13.9bn, reflecting the closure of Primark stores earlier in the year. Underlying operating profit of £1.0bn was 30% behind last year. The group also recognised a non-cash charge of £156m, the majority of which relates to the value of some Primark stores and inventory being written down. Including this, operating profit was £810m.

The ongoing uncertainty means ABF has decided not to declare a final dividend.

Primark store closures in the third quarter meant revenue fell 24% to £5.9bn for the year. Underlying operating profits fell 62% to £362m, as cost savings didn't offset the lower revenues while shops were closed.

All shops reopened in July, and management says trading has been very positive since then. This meant the £284m charge recognised at the half year against unsold inventory wasn't needed. Instead a markdown provision of £22m for the year has been created, and the value of excess inventory going into next year is £150m.

The store opening programme has been delayed by the crisis, but the group was able to open 12 new shops in the year. 0.7m sq ft of new selling space is expected to be opened next year (equivalent to 14 stores).

Looking ahead, ABF expects the second lockdown in England, combined with current closures in the Republic of Ireland, France, Belgium, Wales, Catalonia in Spain and Slovenia, will result in £375m of lost sales.

An increase in demand for retail products offset declines in foodservice in the Grocery business. Revenues rose 2% to £3.5bn, and benefited from increased sales of Silver Spoon, Jordans, Dorset Cereals, Ryvita and AB World Foods items. Improved margins combined with the higher sales meant underlying operating profits rose 15% to £437m.

Sugar was buoyed by higher EU sugar prices, which combined with cost efficiencies offset the weaker performance at Illovo. In all, revenues rose 5% to £1.6bn and operating profit was £100m, compared to £30m last year.

The Agriculture and Ingredients businesses saw revenues rise 3% and 1% respectively, and generated profits of £43m and £147m.

The group used less working capital, reflecting strong product demand in the food businesses and later autumn/winter ordering for Primark. This fed into a net cash position of £1.6bn, up from £936m last year. At the end of the year ABF had access to £1.5bn of borrowing facilities, and available cash of £1.6bn

