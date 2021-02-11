PepsiCo - dividend increased again

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Pepsi reported fourth quarter organic revenue growth of 5.7% to $22.5bn. Core operating profit rose 1% to $2.8bn excluding the impact of exchange rates, reflecting increased costs. Core earnings per share (EPS) grew 3% to $1.47, bringing full year core EPS up 2% to $5.52.

In 2021 Pepsi expects mid-single digit organic revenue growth, and high-single digit core EPS growth.

The group announced its 49th consecutive annual dividend increase: a 5% rise to $4.30 per share.

The shares were flat in pre-market trading.

Our view

As the owner of the world's second largest cola brand, at first glance Pepsi looks like Coca-Cola writ small. But Pepsi's annual sales are around twice that of its more famous rival.

Like Coca-Cola, Pepsi has a diverse mix of top quality brands - 22 of which generate $1bn or more of sales a year. But unlike Coca-Cola, it doesn't limit itself to soft drinks. PepsiCo's products include snack brands such as Walkers crisps and Doritos, and some more unexpected names - Quaker Oats with your fizzy drink?

Recent years have seen a concerted effort to focus on Pepsi's health credentials. That might seem a bit odd for a company whose main business is crisps and soft drinks. But consider for a moment that Pepsi MAX has been the focus of all Pepsi advertising in the UK since 2005, and perhaps it's not so surprising.

A laser-like focus on brand quality and margins, have kept profits slowly moving forwards and management reckons there's more in the tank. Pepsi had been looking to deliver 4-6% annual revenue growth and a 0.2-0.3 percentage point improvement in margins over the long term. We thought COVID-19 would knock these targets back a bit, but management is still expecting mid-single digits revenue growth this year. Hopefully that will see Pepsi build on 49 consecutive years of dividend growth - a formidable record, though as always there is no guarantee this will continue.

It's worth keeping half an eye on Pepsi's business model though, which varies considerably by region. It'll manufacture products in some markets, while in others it hands over almost complete control to a licencing partner - such as Britvic in the UK. On the one hand that makes Pepsi more capital intensive thanks to investments in factories and production equipment, increasing risk, but it's also allowed manufacturing processes to benefit from scale.

Debt has crept up though, and as it stands net debt is around 2.7 times last year's cash profits. Pepsi is a strong company and can generate a lot of cash, but as debt grows management's room for manoeuvre could get constrained. We're not worried, but we're keeping an eye on it.

Overall, we consider Pepsi's variety of brands and focus on healthier options clear attractions. However, with the stock on a PE ratio well above its long run average, only time will tell if the less focused, but perhaps more forward thinking business model can deliver the necessary results.

Pepsi key facts Current 12m forward P/E ratio: 22.6

10 year average 12m forward P/E ratio: 19.4

Prospective yield: 3.1% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Fourth Quarter Results (all profits are core, growth is organic and at constant currency)

The Frito-Lay North America division grew sales 5% to $5.4bn. Operating profit rose 1% to $1.6bn, as higher revenue and productivity savings were mostly offset by some increased costs and the impact of the pandemic.

Quaker Foods North America saw revenue grow 8% to $836m, reflecting higher prices and volumes. Operating profit rose 19% to $182m as higher revenue, lower marketing costs and productivity savings were partially offset by higher costs and the pandemic.

Pepsi Beverages North America saw flat volumes and a 5.5% increase in revenue to $6.8bn. Operating profit rose 21% to $567m, driven by higher revenue, lower commodity prices and lower marketing spending, although higher IT costs and the pandemic held back further growth. Pepsi is also due to lose the distribution rights for Bang Energy drinks in October 2023.

Europe delivered 8% revenue growth to $4.0bn, although operating profit fell 8% to $395m. This was the result of higher operating costs, commodity costs and tax charges, and the pandemic.

Operating profit grew 56% to $223m in the Africa, Middle East and South Asia regions, primarily thanks to lower restructuring and impairment charges, but also lower costs.

Latin America saw overall revenues up 4.5% to $2.4bn and operating profit was up 4% to $350m.

In the Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region operating profit rose 4% to $99m.

Net debt at the end of the quarter stood at $34.6bn, up from $26.3bn at the end of the last financial year. That reflects increased debt from recent acquisitions. The group generated $6.4bn of free cash flow during 2019.

