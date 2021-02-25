Standard Chartered - returns return with dividend and buyback

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Full year revenues of $14.8bn were down 2%, once you strip out the effect of exchange rate movements. That reflects the impact of lower interest rates, partially offset by growth in fee-based income- especially from the investment bank.

A significant increase in bad loans meant profit before tax fell 39% to $2.5bn.

The bank proposed a final dividend of $0.09 per share, along with a $254m share buyback. Together these represent the maximum return permitted by regulators.

The shares fell 2.4% in early trading.

Our view

Full Year Results (constant currency)

The bank reported net interest income of $6.9bn, down 9% year-on-year. That's despite a 5% increase in loans to customers (which now stand at $281.7bn) and reflects a fall in net interest margins from 1.62% to 1.31%. The decline reflects the cut in central bank interest rates.

Other income rose 5% to $7.9bn. That was driven by a strong result in Financial Markets (where operating income rose 20% to $3.9bn) and Wealth Management (up 5% to $2.0bn). Performance in both divisions benefitted from increased customer transactions in a volatile market, delivering non-interest linked fee-income.

Impairments for bad loans rose 153% to $2.3bn during the year, weighted towards the first half. A significant proportion of that relates to three large corporate & institutional banking customers.

Underlying operating expenses, excluding the UK banking levy, fell 1% to $9.8bn. That reflects the impact of coronavirus on bonus accruals and travel expenses, partly offset by increased investment in digitisation. The bank's cost to income ratio, excluding the UK bank levy, fell 0.5 percentage points to 66.5%.

Standard Chartered reported a CET 1 ratio at the end of the year of 14.4%, above the target range of 13-14%. Above this level the bank will seek to deliver shareholder returns through a mixture of dividend and share buybacks.

The bank reported a return on tangible equity of 3.0%, down from 6.4% a year ago. However, it remains committed to its medium-term target of 10%, and more than 7% by 2023.

Management expect 2021 full year revenues to be similar to 2020, reflecting the impact of lower interest rates, with net interest margins to stabilise at a little below 1.24%. Income growth is expected to return to 5-7% a year from 2022.

Standard Chartered key facts Price/Book ratio: 0.28

10 year average Price/Book ratio: 1.41

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 3.4%

