Persimmon - dividend reinstated

Full year revenue fell 8.8% to £3.3bn, reflecting lower volumes because of the impacts of Covid-19. That fed into a 17.7% reduction in underlying pre-tax profit to £863.1m. Including provisions put aside for legacy building repairs, and reduction in the value of some assets, that figure was £783.8m.

The group's resumed its plans to pay a dividend of £2.35 per share for the 2020 financial year.

So far this year Persimmon has "had a strong start," with a 15% increase in forward sales to £2.3bn. The group is expecting completion volumes to recover nearly to 2019 levels during the first half of the year.

The shares were broadly flat in early trading.

Our view

Everything was put on the back burner in 2020, as the group shifted focus to restoring operations during the pandemic.

While Covid safety is an ongoing concern, Persimmon has been able to return to previous productivity levels, allowing things like build quality and customer care to take centre stage once again. These had been bugbears in the past.

The group managed to make progress on its customer care initiatives towards the end of the year. Half of the group's private new home customers used Persimmon's Homebuyer retention scheme during the second half of the year. These things don't tend to get a shoutout in the headline numbers, but are important if Persimmon wants to avoid another reputational scandal, which saw sales dip before the pandemic hit.

From our perspective, things are moving in the right direction. Sales rates for the first eight weeks of the current trading period are 7% ahead of where they were last year. This is reassuring - it suggests firm demand for new homes, despite Covid restrictions, the approaching end of the Stamp Duty holiday, and the new phase of the Help to Buy scheme.

With worries about build quality and operating during a pandemic mostly in the rear-view mirror, our primary concern is whether the economy can cope with the pandemic dragging on for more than a year. In a worst-case scenario, joblessness causes the housing market to weaken, putting housebuilders like Persimmon in a tough spot.

Builders have huge amounts of money tied up in land and partially completed homes, and the risk is that they won't be able to sell these at a profit. That could lead to writedowns in the book value of some assets. The longer the market weakness persists, the more pressure it puts on housebuilders' balance sheets.

Notably, Persimmon has been more conservative with its land-buying activity than some of its peers. The group has a strong balance sheet, and a healthy net cash position as it stands. This provides a some protection - but a worse-than-expected recession would deplete even the healthiest cash hoard.

Cash is important in any business, especially one that intends to pay dividends. And we suspect a lot of investors are interested in Persimmon's expected yield of 8.8%. But keep in mind, dividends are never guaranteed and a downturn could see payments cut or scrapped if Persimmon needs to preserve cash.

The long-term fundamentals of the UK housing market are still attractive, though. The nation faces a housing shortage, all major political parties are committed to further housebuilding, and record low interest rates mean mortgages are cheap. So far, there's little evidence that the end to the stamp duty holiday will hurt demand and the government has been dutifully bridging the gap between the pre and post-pandemic economy. The return of 95% mortgages would help buoy demand further.

If the economy and house prices can hold up in the medium term, we think the long-term outlook for Persimmon is positive. But it's still too soon to say if the sector is fully in the clear, and ups and downs are to be expected.

Persimmon key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 11.2

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 10.4

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 8.8% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Full Year Results

Strong customer demand and stock availability at the start of the year contributed to a 12% increase in the group's average private weekly sales rate, per site. Completions stood at 13,575 homes, down from 15,855 in 2019, for an average price of £230,534. That's a 6.9% increase from 2019, due in large part to a 6.5% increase in the proportion of homes sold to owner occupiers, whose properties had an average selling price of £250,897 (2019:£241,985).

Underlying operating margins fell 2.7 percentage points to 27.6% reflecting the cost of Covid-related investments. The total cost impact of Covid for the year was £17.1m.

So far this year, the group has forward sole 6,550 private owner occupier homes, with an average selling price of £251,300. The group's total forward order book, including completions in the first few weeks of the new financial year, is 15% higher than this time last year, and is equivalent to around £2.3bn.

Persimmon owned and operated 84,174 plots of land, with around half of these equipped with planning permission.

Persimmon's net cash position was £1.2bn, compared to £835m last year, reflecting a cautious approach to spending this year. Money owed to Land creditors fell to £329.3m from £435.2m.

