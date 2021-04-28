Dixons Carphone - positive trends continue, full year in-line

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Positive sales trends from Christmas have continued, with "very strong online growth" in Electricals across all markets, which more than doubled to £4.5bn in the year. This offset store closures in the UK and Ireland, and restrictions in the Nordics. Total group Electricals sales rose 14%. Dixons has repaid the £73m received for staff furloughs. Including the reimbursement, Dixons expects full year pre-tax profit to be in line with market expectations of £151m. It also expects to have net cash of £150m.

All medium-term guidance is unchanged. The group's on-track to generate £1bn of cumulative free cashflow by 2022/2023.

The shares were broadly flat following the announcement.

Pre-Close Trading details

The strongest growth in Electricals came from the International business (+16%), this includes a 17% rise in the Nordics and a 9% increase in Greece. Sales in the UK and Ireland rose 13%.

The group's decided to close Dixons Travel, because the removal of airside tax-free shopping earlier this year will dent customer numbers. This division used to contribute £20m a year to profit. Dixons has also closed all Carphone Warehouse stores in Ireland.

The group's refinanced its existing debt, and now has access to £550m of credit, while all other facilities have been cancelled. Dixons expects to finish the year with net cash of around £150m.

Dixons also continues to expect full year capital expenditure of around £190m, and one-off costs of £130m relating to business closures. Profit is expected to fall by £30m because of the way some spending has been categorised.

Dixons key facts Price/earnings ratio: 12.9

10 year average Price/earnings ratio: 8.2

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 2.9% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

