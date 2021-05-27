Pets at Home - profits lower, but better than guidance

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Pets at Home's full year revenue rose 8.7% on a like-for-like basis to £1.1bn. That reflects growth in Retail, especially online, and Vet Groups. Underlying pre-tax profit of £87.5m includes Covid-related costs and the repayment of business rates relief. Profit was better than guidance, but 6.4% lower than last year.

The new financial year has started well, and the group expects full year underlying pre-tax profit of £120m-£130m.

A final dividend of 5.5p was announced, up 10% on last year, and takes the full year payment per share to 8.0p.

The shares rose 2% following the announcement.

Our view

Pets at Home has impressed again.

As has become a bit of a theme, like-for-like retail sales have been impressive, despite the continued rise of online competitors. Add to that the group's sterling effort on cost control, which has seen rents reduced along with lower staff costs, and there's a stronger foundation for future profit growth.

The overall model is attractive. Vet clinics and grooming rooms provide extra revenue streams, but also encourage cross-selling in the core retail business. The cross selling of services is Pets' biggest unique selling point, and a factor that no doubt drove the decision to acquire a telehealth provider. Giving the vet business an online presence should make it more attractive.

The group has an enviable hoard of customer data too, with over 6m ''VIP'' members, and increasing Puppy and Kitten Club membership. These factors will help Pets hone their proposition, driving higher sales. But crucially, they're also boosting the number of customers who buy both a product and a service from the group - a leap which massively increases the average annual spend of these customers and should make them stickier. Pets at Home has only just started to crack this nut, so there's significant potential here.

Current conditions have actually proved somewhat useful, with pet ownership in the UK skyrocketing over lockdown. That will have a positive effect on demand for a while to come. What's more, we've started to see demand shift towards more expensive (read: lucrative) items like accessories, which helps offset lower margin items like food.

Coronavirus has also accelerated the shift to online shopping. Pets has invested heavily and ramped up its digital capacity, with another Â£20m earmarked for digital expansion, which is a good move in our view. The new infrastructure will need to be leveraged with a long-term sustained increase in demand to drive profits. Achieving that will require near perfect execution, or there's the risk customers switch allegiance to rivals.

The group is perhaps better placed than other retailers, because pet goods, especially for first time animal-owners, are the kind of thing you're more likely to seek out face-to-face advice for. In theory that should help keep the in-store tills ringing, because despite the top notch online efforts, Pets is still very much a physical retail operation.

We continue to think there's potential at Pets at Home. We're genuinely impressed by the legwork being put into marketing and online infrastructure, and lockdown pet ownership provides a structural growth opportunity. But we should mention valuation. The shares trade on a significant premium to their long run average. The group has to come good on its plans for rapid growth, or the market could reassess its opinion of Pets.

Pets at Home key facts Price/earnings ratio: 25.2

Average Price/earnings ratio since listing (2014): 15.5

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 1.9% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Full Year Results

Within Retail, like-for-like (LFL) sales growth of 8.8% was driven by a 2.7% increase in store sales, and a 71.7% rise online. Online sales make up 15.8% of retail sales, compared to 10.0% last year. Revenue reached £1.0bn, and there was a 6.6% increase in food sales, making up 54% of divisional revenue. Accessories revenue grew 15%.

Lower margin food sales and higher costs from Covid-19 meant margins declined, and operating profit was £79.5m, compared to £89.3m a year ago.

Vet Group LFLs rose 7.9% to £123.2m, and fee income from the joint venture practices rose 6.3% to £57.0m. The group disposed of the Specialist Group, for initial proceeds of £80m. Operating profit of £36.0m was 17.6% higher than last year, thanks to the higher sales, lower costs and disposals.

Pets at Home now has 6.2m VIP members, up 9.0% year-on-year. The number of those members shopping across more than one channel is up 10% and represents just over a quarter of VIPs. Puppy and Kitten club membership rose just over 60%, and these customers typically spend about a third more than non-members each year.

Underlying free cash flow fell to £67.4m from £89.6m, the fall reflects a £22.1m increase in inventory, due to re-stocking after panic buying in early lockdowns. Specialist Group proceeds helped swing the group from an £85.9m net debt position to £1.4m in net cash.

The group estimates there's been an 8% rise in pet ownership because of the pandemic, which has raised its medium term growth expectations.

