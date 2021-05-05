Tritax Big Box - strong demand expected

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Tritax expects the strong demand for logistics space in 2020 to carry on this year, as site vacancies in the UK dipped below 4% in the first quarter. Investment demand is at record levels, with volumes reaching £2bn. Recent transaction data suggests prices continue to climb from historic highs.

The group expects to accelerate letting activity from its development activity through the first half of 2022, in line with previous guidance.

The shares were flat following the announcement.

Our view

Tritax's giant warehouses are at the heart of modern logistics and e-commerce - housing the equipment that keeps stock flowing as efficiently as possible. Playing a crucial role in the supply chain of mostly blue-chip tenants means the rent roll has proved remarkably secure despite the coronavirus disruption.

But Tritax has moved away from simply collecting rents, increasingly getting involved in development too. And the group's speculative developments have come good. All such developments are now pre-let - boosted by demand from tenants like Ocado who're seeing business swell as demand for online shopping balloons.

There is still some uncertainty. A worse than expected economic outlook could see fewer businesses trying to expand in the future. Given the potential challenges the board has decided to take a more cautious approach to the dividend, with the pay out a little lower than last year. Tritax may consider increasing the payout if the current market buoyancy persists, but it could be a while before the dividend is back to where it once was.

Longer term though, we still think Tritax is in a good position.

Suitable sites, ideally situated next to a major motorway and covering 500,000 square feet or more, are reasonably rare. Tritax's experienced team has proven adept at securing attractive assets in off-market transactions, meaning sites are snapped up before others even know they're for sale.

Once Tritax rents out a big box it's a long-term source of income. Tenants build up distribution networks around the site, making changing location costly, risky and time-consuming. Some have even sought to extend leases many years before their scheduled expiration, so determined are they to retain the use of the facility.

Highly desirable assets also mean Tritax can impose attractive terms, such as upwards only rent reviews. A wide range of high-quality tenants should support the dividend, while further expansion could lead to increasing payouts. Real estate investment trusts (REIT), like Tritax, must pay out the majority of any profits - and as with any investment these aren't guaranteed.

However, paying out rental income makes expansion complicated. Historically Tritax has funded growth by selling new shares to shareholders. More recently the group has been recycling its portfolio - selling mature assets in order to invest in development opportunities. However, we can't rule out the group tapping-up shareholders for extra cash in the future.

We think Tritax is in a good position, thanks to its crucial role in the supply chain of major blue chip companies. But economic conditions moving forward remain crucial, if things sour Tritax will not be immune.

Tritax key facts 12m forward price/earnings ratio: 26.2

Average price/earnings ratio since listing (2013): 19.9

Prospective yield: 3.5% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

First Quarter Results

99.8% of last year's rents have been collected, with the remainder expected by the Summer.

98% of first quarter rent and 95% of second quarter rent has been collected, with 99% of first-half rents expected by the end of June. The remainder is the result of a rent deferral agreement with one customer, who is expected to pay by the end of the year.

37% of portfolio rent roll is subject to review this year. The group has undertaken around a third of that so far, which added £3.1m to annual contracted rent.

Tritax bought an Avonmouth distribution facility for £90m, which has an expected net initial yield of 5.1% and should contribute £4.6m to annual rent. Practical completion at DPD Bicester and Co-Op Biggleswade means the two sites are now contributing £5.5m to annual rent.

