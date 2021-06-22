Melrose - Nortek sale to see GBP730m capital return

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Melrose has completed the £2.6bn sale of Nortek Air Management. The group intends to return £730m to shareholders, equivalent to 15p per share, by way of a B2 share issue and subsequent redemption. A share consolidation following the return will mean the Melrose share price remains broadly unchanged.

A brief trading statement alongside the announcement confirmed the group continues to trade in line with expectations, with recovery in Automotive and some signs of progress in Aerospace.

The group has also completed the disposal of Brush for £100m.

Melrose shares rose 2.3% in early trading.

Half Year Trading Update and Nortek sale

Alongside the proposed capital return Melrose will contribute around £100m of the Nortek sale proceeds to GKN's UK pension scheme, reducing the schemes deficit to less than £200m, as well as reduce net debt so that leverage will be below 2 times cash profits.

Automotive and Powder Metallurgy have benefited from a recovery in the global automotive market, tempered by a global semiconductor shortage. While it is "too early to state with certainty" there are also "some encouraging signs for the Aerospace Division that the start of a recovery for that sector is in sight".

Since acquisition the GKN business have generated £500m of free cash flow. While the board is currently taking a cautious approach to shareholder returns, it expects to make a further significant return of capital next year if current recoveries continue.

The disposal of Brush is the final business to be sold from the FKI acquisition in 2008, which resulted in an overall Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of 29% over the lifetime of the group's ownership.

