Barclays - fall in bad loans drive profits three times higher

Barclays reported a 3% decline in total income in the first half to £11.3bn, driven by a decline in net interest income as the group struggled against currency headwinds in its US investment bank, and international cards business. Total income rose slightly once currency movements are taken out.

Despite the lower income, profit before tax rose from just £1.3bn last year to £5.0bn. That was driven by a £4.5bn swing in provisions for bad loans.

The bank announced a half year dividend of 2.0p per share and a new £500m share buyback programme. The bank expects to pay a progressive ordinary dividend going forwards.

Barclays shares rose 4.1% in early trading.

Our View

Half year results mark an important turning point for Barclays, and maybe the wider banking sector.

While customer borrowing has continued to shrink year-on-year, there are signs consumers and business are starting to loosen the purse strings. After a year where customers repaid billions in credit card and other higher interest borrowing, dragging down net interest margins, card balances are creeping up again. That's pushed Barclays to increase full year net interest margin guidance.

The bank also reported a record period of mortgage lending, with the overall mortgage book growing Â£6.9bn - a source of long-term income. The investment bank has also reported record deal and equities brokerage fees.

However, the defining feature of these results is the massive swing in provisions for bad loans, turbocharging profits in the half. If economic conditions continue to improve that's a trend we expect to see repeated as the year progresses.

It's not all plain sailing, however. The current low interest rate environment looks here to stay, for some time at least, and that's bad news for the profitability of banks' loans. Lower interest rates get passed on to borrowers through a combination of base rate tracking loans, competition and regulatory action. But the interest banks pay to savers is already on the floor. With little room to push funding costs lower the net interest margin is squeezed. That significantly reduces the profitability of lending.

Still that's a problem for tomorrow - and there's always a possibility of interest rate rises as inflation worries gather pace. For now, the bank is well capitalised - underpinning a generous share buyback programme as well as a progressive dividend (current prospective yield of 4.3%).

Generally we see Barclays as offering something a little different to the rest of the sector. It's more diversified, and that has been well rewarded over the last 18 months. That reduces its exposure to interest rates but doesn't eliminate it, and we suspect its stubbornly low interest rates that are behind the bank's equally lacklustre valuation. Given its varied revenue base that's perhaps a touch unfair.

Barclays key facts Price/Book ratio: 0.45

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 1.04

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 4.3%

Half Year Results

Net interest income fell 8% in the first half to £3.9bn, that reflects modestly lower net interest margins in the UK, currency headwinds and reduced borrowing in the US investment bank, and international cards business. Overall net interest margins (the difference between what the bank charges borrowers and pays for funding) fell from 3.02% a year ago to 2.93%, while loans and advances to customers fell from £354.9bn to £348.5bn.

Group wide provisions for bad loans were a £3.7bn headwind a year ago, but improving conditions saw £742m of that provision unwound this quarter.

Non-interest income across the group was flat year-on-year at £7.4bn. That reflects a 15% increase in the UK, to £613m, and 17% growth in fee and commission income in the international bank, which reached £3.3bn, offset by a 16% fall in trading income.

Lower income and a 10% rise in operating expenses, driven by investment, a review of the bank's real estate and higher performance related pay, mean the bank's cost to income ratio rose to 64% (2020:57%).

Profits for the year were offset by reduced regulatory support, dividends paid and pension contributions. As a result, the bank finished the quarter with a CET1 ratio, a key measure of banking capitalisation, of 15.1%, unchanged from the start of the year.

Barclays reported a return on tangible equity for the half of 16.4%, compared to 2.9% a year ago.

The bank's medium-term financial goals remain unchanged.

All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

