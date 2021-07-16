Burberry - rebounding from last year's struggles

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

First quarter revenue rose 98% to £479m, reflecting a 90% increase in comparable store sales and growth across all regions. Full price comparable store sales more than doubled compared to last year.

However, the group said Asia and Europe are still being negatively affected by reduced tourist traffic. Sales were less impressive compared to pre-pandemic times, with comparable store sales now in line with pre-COVID trading, partly reflecting the decision to reduce the outlet business and markdowns in-store.

Full year guidance is unchanged, except wholesale revenue which is expected to increase by around 60% in the first half, up from 50%.

The shares were broadly flat following the announcement.

First quarter trading details (comparable store sales)

In Asia Pacific, sales rose 27% compared to last year, with ''strong growth'' in Mainland China and Korea. Compared to pre-pandemic times, sales are up 7%. The group said ''much of Asia is still heavily impacted by the significant decline of international tourist traffic.''

The EMEIA region saw sales up 146% since last year, but still down 38% overall compared to before COVID. This is because of weaker tourist footfall and store closures, especially in continental Europe.

Full price store sales more than doubled in the Americas since before the pandemic, helping overall comparable sales rise 34%. Compared to last year sales are up 341%, helped in part by ''strong traction'' with new and younger customers.

Compared to last year, leather goods, outerwear and shoes have done very well. Since pre-pandemic, Burberry's full price sales to new customers are up over 30%, and online sales have more than doubled.

An average of 11% of stores were closed in the period, but this had fallen to 3% by the end of June. 35% are operating on reduced hours.

Burberry key facts Price/earnings ratio: 23.7

Ten year average Price/earnings ratio: 20.4

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 2.4% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

