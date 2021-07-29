Diageo - growth in all regions to end the year

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Full year net sales rose 16% to £12.7bn, on an organic basis. That reflects growth in all regions, and effect of easier comparisons from last year's disruption. Underlying operating profit rose faster than sales, increasing 18% to £3.7bn.

The group intends to pay a final dividend of 44.59p per share, an increase of 5% on last year, and takes the full year payment to 72.55p.

Diageo expects organic net sales growth to continue into the next financial year, and for North America to return to pre-pandemic growth levels. However, the group also warned that near-term volatility is expected.

The shares fell 2.1% following the announcement.

Our view

Diageo had a rough time thanks to the pandemic, but ultimately brands like Johnny Walker, Guinness, and Gordon's, have been strong enough to see it through.

Supermarket spending meant the group could recoup some of the losses from shuttered bars and restaurants, and things should be looking up from here as the world reopens - keep in mind progress is unlikely to happen in a straight line. With the worst of the pandemic behind Diageo, it's important to remind ourselves of the long-term investment case.

Whisky is an especially attractive market because it takes a lot of up-front investment and time for a newcomer to compete. Good whisky needs to be aged, so a new competitor would need to be comfortable waiting for their investment to pay off. Alternatively, they could buy existing distilleries and spend heavily on marketing, but scaling up would be difficult and expensive. Strong brands and barriers to entry have meant attractive margins in normal times.

A growing middle class in emerging markets is playing into the group's hands too. It has attractive positions in the key Chinese and Indian markets, and as consumers move up the value chain, Diageo is waiting for them with Black, Blue and Double Black labels.

That said, performance in developed markets hasn't been entirely plain sailing in recent years. Offloading a selection of smaller brands shifts the dial towards sales of more lucrative products, but the remedial work isn't over. Management is forging ahead with investments in e-commerce, capacity, sustainability and marketing. Covid may slow some of this down, but it's encouraging to see the group staying on the front foot.

Diageo is also carrying more debt than we'd like. The ratio of net debt to cash profits will come down as the group recovers, but some effort will need to go into reducing the debt. Management is feeling confident though, and is restarting the share buyback programme. As the shares are currently trading on a PE ratio well above the long run average and debt is still higher than is ideal, we think there's a strong case for keeping buybacks on ice for the time being.

Recent dividend decisions continue an enviable record of growth that stretches back to the 1990s but it should be remembered all dividends are variable and not guaranteed.

With a world class stable of brands and exposure to emerging markets, the group has some enviable advantages. It's well positioned to benefit from a smooth recovery and the long-term attractions are firmly intact. Keep in mind the valuation means there could be some ups and downs.

Diageo key facts Price/earnings ratio: 26.9

Ten year average Price/earnings ratio: 19.8

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 2.1% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Full year results (figures are organic)

In North America, Diageo's biggest region, net sales rose 20% to £5.2bn. There was "resilient" customer demand, and the group benefitted as distributors and retailers replenished stock. Tequila did particularly well. Increased marketing spending and cost inflation were offset by the strong sales, and operating profit rose 17% to £2.2bn.

Net sales were up 4% in Europe and Turkey, driven by supermarket trade in Northern Europe, Turkey and Great Britain. Southern Europe, especially Ireland, suffered as they have higher exposure to bar and restaurant trade. Travel Retail Europe saw net sales fall 56%. Underlying Operating profit fell 5% to £635m.

Africa net sales rose 20% with growth across all markets, with gin and Guinness doing well in Kenya, Regional Markets and Nigeria. Underlying operating profit more than doubled to £171m.

Greater China, India and Australia more than offset significant declines in Travel Retail Asia and Middle East in the Asia Pacific region. Net sales rose 14% to £2.5bn, and Greater China saw a ''strong market recovery'', largely thanks to growth in Chinese white spirits and scotch. That fed into underlying operating profit of £608m, up 22%.

Latin America and Caribbean net sales rose 30% to £1.0bn, and underling operating profit was £303m compared to £242m last year.

Organic operating margins rose 0.46 percentage points to 30.9%, reflecting cost savings and lower spending compared to last year, partially offset by increased marketing.

Free cash flow rose £1.4bn to £3.0bn, reflecting the higher profits. Net debt is now equivalent to 2.8 times underlying cash profits, down from 3.3 and back in Diageo's target range.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.