LVMH - very strong first half

Half year revenue rose 53% to EUR28.7bn, on an organic basis. That reflects growth in all divisions, with a particularly strong performance coming from Watches & Jewelry [sic] and Fashion & Leather Goods.

Operating profits from continuing operations were EUR7.6bn compared to EUR1.7bn this time last year, when lockdowns resulted in store closures. The group said there's been ''sustained revenue growth in Asia and the United States and a gradual recovery in Europe''.

An interim dividend of 3 Euros was announced.

The shares rose 1.7% following the announcement.

Our View

There's a lot to like about LVMH.

Sales have recovered remarkably well, with revenues beating the market's expectations by some margin. That's an impressive feat given the world still isn't back to normal yet, and let's face it, the Louis Vuitton owner makes the kind of clothes that are made to be seen.

But therein lies its power. Premium brands, like the obvious one plus Christian Dior, TAG Heuer watches and Hennessy Cognac, mean the group's products are often ''must haves'', and revenue is much stickier than for traditional retailers. It also helps that LVMH's mega-wealthy customer base means it's able to weather an economic downturn better than some. This demographic tends to be less sensitive to economic shocks or recessions, meaning spending should be more reliable if things take a turn for the worst.

And these impressive sales mean margins are faring better than we feared, especially in the key Fashion & Leather Goods division. We'd wondered if a planned ramp up in spending following the dips during COVID meant margins would suffer, but management seems to think the strong demand will keep margins inflated. That means profits should, in theory, come for the ride.

Adept management is a serious asset. The competency no doubt stems from the fact Bernard Arnault, CEO for the best part of five decades, is also a shareholder - his family owns 47.8% of the shares and controls 63.9% of the voting rights. He runs the business like he wants it to succeed over the long-term.

That's not to say LVMH is home and dry. The group relies heavily on international travel, both in airports and among tourists splashing the cash while abroad. It's unclear when this side of trading is expected to normalise, but it's likely to act as a drag for some time.

Net debt levels are also a source of concern, debt now equals over 35% of the group's equity. And that's not counting the EUR14bn+ the group owes in store leases. This isn't an immediate source of danger, but it is a figure that needs to start coming down - sooner rather than later. The balance sheet was stretched so LVMH could acquire jewellery giant Tiffany. So far that deal seems to be bearing fruit, after we - and even LVMH themselves - were dubious in the early stages of the pandemic. We're pleased with the progress, but we need a longer run of positive numbers before we can give a firmer opinion.

Overall, we have faith in LVMH's unrivalled stable of brands and more resilient customer base. We think LVMH can thrive over the long-term. But we would be remiss not to mention the valuation, which is some way above the ten year average. Investors should remember uncertainty remains in some areas, and the market will be sensitive to any disappointment.

LVMH key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 35.1

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 20.7

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 1.2% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Half year results (revenue figures are organic)

Fashion & Leather Goods,the group's largest division, saw revenue rise 81% to EUR13.9bn. Compared to pre-pandemic levels, revenues were up 38%. Key brands including Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior and Celine did well. Operating margins rose 18.7 percentage points to 40.8%, and operating profit from continuing operations was EUR5.7bn, up from EUR1.8bn in 2020.

It was a different story in Selective Retailing,where revenue fell 25% compared to 2019, to EUR5.1bn. Against last year, revenues were up 12%. The group's travel retail business, DFS, "continued to be impacted by the lack of recovery in international travel" but make up brand Sephora posted a "good" performance, and online sales are progressing. A strategic partnership was agreed with online retailer Zalando. The division recorded operating profit from continuing operations of EUR131m, which was an improvement on the EUR308m losses from last year, but still significantly behind 2019.

Watches & Jewellery saw operating margins rise from negative 1.3% to positive 19.7%, and operating profit from continuing operations was EUR794m, compared to a EUR17m loss in 2019. Excluding the positive effect from newly integrated Tiffany, profits would have been EUR455m. Revenue rose 71%, including a positive performance from key brands including Bvlgari.

There was a 37% revenue increase to EUR3.0bn in Perfumes & Cosmetics, although revenue is still down 3% compared to pre-pandemic times. Sales are being held back by reduced airport traffic, and the decision not to increase discounted or third party sales during the disruption. Operating profit from continuing operations rose just 1% on 2019 to EUR393m, but that was much better than the EUR30m loss posted this time last year. Dior perfume saw a "strong acceleration" in local markets in the period.

Wines & Spirits revenues rose 44% to EUR2.7bn, and operating profit was up 68% to EUR924m. Champagne and Hennessy cognac saw volumes increase 10% and 6% respectively, while sales in China rebounded.

Operating free cash flow swung from a EUR1.7bn outflow to a EUR5.3bn inflow as operating investment, which includes the purchase of property, plant and equipment, fell and operating profits rose. Net debt including money owed on store leases, stood at EUR31.3bn at the end of June 2021, up from EUR17.6bn at the start of the year. The increase is largely because of the Tiffany acquisition. Net financial debt, which strips out the effect of leases, is now equivalent to 35.8% of LVMH's equity.

