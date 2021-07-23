Vodafone - roaming revenue rebounds

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Vodafone's total first quarter revenue for the 2022 financial year rose 5.6% on an organic basis to €11.1bn. Service revenue grew 3.3% organically to €9.4bn.

At a group level, roaming and visitor revenue grew 56%, but is still another 54% behind its pre-pandemic level. This contributed to growth across most markets.

Vodafone confirmed it is on track to meet full year guidance of underlying cash profits after leases (EBITDAaL) of between €15.0bn and €15.4bn and adjusted free cash flow of "at least" €5.2bn.

The shares rose 3.7% following the announcement.

Our view

First quarter trading update (all changes are organic)

In Germany service revenue rose 1.4% to €2.9bn. Roaming revenue increased as more people have begun going abroad again after 12 months of reduced international travel. However, this was offset by lower variable call usage, which peaked during lockdown last year. The group switched off its German 3G network on 1 July and has reassigned the spectrum to 4G. Total revenue rose slightly to €3.2bn.

Italy saw service revenue fall 3.6% to €1.1bn, reflecting continued price competition. The improving trend primarily reflects a weak comparable period last year. Roaming and visitor revenue increased year-on-year, and Business activity was also higher. Total revenue was broadly flat at €1.2bn.

In the UK service revenue rose 2.5% to €1.3bn, which management said reflects both weakness last year and strong trading this year. Vodafone reported higher roaming revenue, a good performance from Consumer prepaid, and the resumption of fixed project work in Business. These positives were offset by a reduction in mobile termination rates. Total revenue rose from €1.5bn to €1.6bn.

In Spain service revenue rose 0.8% to €925m, primarily due to increased roaming revenue. The group also acknowledged a weak comparable period last year and ongoing price competition. Total revenue rose slightly to a little over €1.0bn.

In Other Europe service revenue rose 4.2% to €1.2bn with growth in all markets, reflecting higher roaming revenue and increased prepaid top-ups. Total revenue rose from €1.3bn to €1.4bn.

Vodacom's service revenue grow 7.9% to €1.1bn. This was thanks to increased M-Pesa transaction volumes and the reintroduction of peer-to-peer fees, which were suspended in some markets last year due to the pandemic. Growth in South Africa was slower, which management attributed to a strong comparable period last year as government support was withdrawn. Total revenue rose from €1.2bn to €1.5bn

