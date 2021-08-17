BHP - major restructure as prices boost profits

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

BHP reported full year revenue of $60.8bn, up 41.7% year-on-year, reflecting strong growth in iron ore and copper revenues as market prices increased significantly. That fed through to an 80% increase in operating profits, which hit $25.9bn.

The board announced a final dividend of $2.00 per share, taking the full tear total to $3.01, up 151% year-on-year.

Alongside results the group has announced various major changes to its portfolio and corporate structure.

The group has approved a $5.7bn investment in the Jansen Potash project - expected to eventually produce 4.35m tonnes of potash a year with first ore by 2027.

BHP will demerge its Petroleum business, combining it with the Australian listed Woodside. BHP shareholders will be given shares in the newly merged business, owning 48% of the new company.

BHP will unify its current dual listed structure under its current Australian listed parent company. It will maintain a standard listing on the London Stock Exchange following the merger.

BHP shares rose 7.5% in early trading.

Our View

Copper and Iron Ore together accounted for 82.5% of BHP's revenue in 2021. With market prices for those commodities up 52% and 69% respectively, profits were only going to go one way. Free cash flow has more than doubled, and the windfall is being shared with investors through a dividend $4.6bn above the target minimum threshold.

All welcome news, but not the focus of investor attention when full year results were released. For investors, the big news is a major portfolio and corporate shake up.

Plans for a huge potash mine have been in the works for years, and while the price tag is hefty, it's part and parcel of being a miner of BHP's scale. Ore can only be dug-up once, and new mines need to replace reserves that are used every year. Potash, a naturally occurring mineral fertiliser, is a little different to the group's other assets - since farmers need it regardless of the economic climate. That should make it less cyclical than more industrially exposed iron ore or copper - which is nice bonus - but it will be years before the mine comes on line.

Far more important to investors in the short term is the demerger of BHP's Petroleum business and planned shift to a unified corporate structure based in Australia.

The planned petroleum merger will see BHP handed shares in Australian listed oil & gas group Woodside, which will combine its own assets with BHP's own. There are a number of benefits to this arrangement, and generally we see it as a sensible move.

Firstly oil & gas groups are out of favour at present as investors worry about the transition to a low carbon energy future. Stripping the assets out of BHP mean investors who have avoided oil & gas assets can consider investment once again - although sizeable coal holdings may still prove too much of a hurdle.

Secondly, by using a demerger, rather than a sale, BHP avoids having to sell its Petroleum assets at knockdown prices. Investors who value BHP's Petroleum exposure will continue to have an underlying position, while those that don't value the assets can sell.

The effect of the unification of the corporate structure in Australia is more nuanced. Management point towards increased corporate flexibility as a major benefit of unification, making Merger's & Acquisitions easier, not least in the case of the Woodside deal. Practically speaking the unifications shouldn't affect shareholders too much, with BHP maintaining a London listing, but it does mean BHP would likely fall out of the FTSE 100.

What all this corporate juggling means for dividends isn't yet clear. However, with net debt much reduced and huge free cash flows, shareholder returns can remain generous if the group chooses. Exactly how generous will depend on how much debt is passed on to the Woodside when the deal completes, and of course, on the future of commodity prices.

As things stand BHP targets paying out a minimum of 50% of earnings as a dividend, which in a highly cyclical industry is a sensible approach. However, it also means that payments to shareholders will likely rise and fall with global commodity markets. It should be remembered all dividends are variable and not guaranteed.

Fundamentally BHP's investment case remains unchanged. Low cost, high margin assets mean the bulk of its mines should remain profitable in most market conditions. Lower market prices still mean lower profits, but with debt and central costs kept under control, BHP should weather the storm.

BHP key facts Price/Book ratio: 3.2

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 2.1

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 10.0% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Full Year Results

BHP reported full year Petroleum revenues of $3.9bn, down 3% year-on-year as rundown of some assets and hurricanes in the US hit production. Underlying cash profits (EBITDA) rose 4.2% to $2.3bn thanks to good operating cost control.

Copper revenues rose 47.4% driven by a 52.4% increase in market copper prices. That more than offset lower production volumes, as ore grade declined at the Escondida mine. Underlying cash profits rose 95.3% to $8.5bn. Average cost per pound was broadly flat year-on-year.

In Iron Ore revenues rose 65.8% to $34.5bn, again reflecting higher prices but also increased production. Underlying cash profits of $26.3bn up 80.6%. However, unit costs increased year-on-year and are expected to be higher again next year, reflecting exchange rate movements between the Australian and US dollars and costs associated with the ramp up of activity in some sites.

Coal sales of $5.2bn were 17.4% lower year-on-year, while underlying cash profits fell from $1.6bn to $288m. That reflects lower prices for metallurgical coal, as well as lower volumes and higher costs.

Capital expenditure & exploration fell 7% year-on-year to $7.1bn. Spending is expected to increase next year as work on Jansen begins. Free cash flow in the year came in at $19.4bn, a record high and up 140% year-on-year.

The group reported net debt of $4.1bn at the end of the year, versus $12.0bn at the start.

