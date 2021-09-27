Inditex - record second quarter

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

On 15 September, Inditex said second quarter sales reached record levels, helping first half net sales rise 53% to €11.9bn. Combined with well controlled operating costs, that meant net income was €1.3bn, up from a loss of €195m this time last year.

The group said new Autumn/Winter collections have been received well. It noted "sales are returning to normal levels and online sales continue to grow".

The shares were up 1.7% following the announcement.

Our View

Inditex is very much on the road to recovery, with net sales now 5.5% lower than pre-pandemic levels. Uncertainty persists, but we still think Industria de Diseno Textil (as it's formally known) is one of the better placed bricks-and-mortar retailers.

Despite the last year's challenges, the world's largest retail fashion chain can take some positives. In particular, the huge boost to online shopping is probably here to stay and Inditex was ahead of the curve on that front.

Last year the group integrated its online and physical store inventory. That should further improve what is already a key strength: excellent supply chain control. By keeping inventory to a minimum Inditex doesn't have to tie up lots of money in excess stock, and can react quickly to changes in fashion trends.

The new inventory model digitally tracks items, and means local stores can be used to fulfil online orders. This reduces processing time and costs. Being able to offer the flavour of the month faster than peers means Zara - which accounts for the majority of sales - has become a go-to shop. That in turn helps support more premium price tags.

Efficiency is also being boosted by the group's optimisation plan. As well as digital investment, the project includes closing smaller stores and focussing on bigger ones in prime locations. We should also note the group has a net cash position of €8bn, which is likely the envy of many competitors. Crucially, that gives it the flexibility to keep investing in digital expansion.

We're supportive of Inditex's strategy, but there are some things to be mindful of.

Inditex's fashion has a relatively high price point, which could become an issue in the face of an economic downturn.

With 99% of its stores now open, it's crucial the momentum we're seeing is sustained and the group gets back to pre-pandemic sales levels. That's a tough ask in the face of wider problems on the high street. That's especially true because at the time of writing, the shares change hands on a relatively demanding PE ratio. That puts pressure on trading to keep moving in a positive direction.

Longer-term we think the group is in a great position thanks to its scale and formidable business model. In the nearer-term though the priority is how quickly the group can claw its way back to pre-pandemic levels.

Inditex key facts Price/earnings ratio: 25.1

10 year average Price/earnings ratio: 24.8

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 3.2% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Half Year Results

Online sales were 36% higher than last year, and 137% above pre-pandemic levels. The group now expects online sales to make up over a quarter of total sales for the full year. The amount of new retail space opened was in-line with management's expectations, with openings in 27 markets. The group now operates a total of 6,654 stores. 99% of stores are now open.

Zara is still the group's biggest brand by some margin, making up 71% of net sales. Zara's net sales rose from €5.5bn to €8.5bn. Net sales rose across all other brands, too.

Inditex's efforts to digitise the business have gathered pace, with the migration of the new platform almost 95% complete. Inventory levels are 19% higher than last year, but lower than 2019.

Operating expenses rose from €3.0bn to €3.8bn, while the higher sales meant operating margins were 14.1% compared to negative 2.5% last year.

At the end of July, the group had net cash of €8.0bn, up from €6.5bn in 2020.

Inditex said: "investments in the period 2020-2022 will be around €900 million per year. The investment plan includes a digital investment of €1 billion over the 3 years".

