Barclays - medium term goals unchanged as conditions improve

Total income rose 5.0% to £5.5bn in the third quarter, driven by non-interest income, which was up 11.9% to £3.5bn. Net interest income fell 5.6% to £1.9bn, as Barclays had lower unsecured loan balances.

Pre tax profit rose to £2.0bn, up from £1.1bn, as credit impairment charges continued to fall. James Staley, CEO, said the group's "seeing evidence of a consumer recovery and the early signs of a more favourable rate environment".

The shares were unmoved following the announcement.

Our View

Barclays has reported a record third quarter. There are a couple of reasons for the strong performance.

The first is that while customer borrowing has continued to be lacklustre, there are signs consumers and business are starting to loosen the purse strings. After a year where customers repaid billions in credit card and other higher interest borrowing, Barclays said more lucrative conditions are on the horizon. In theory, these should make themselves felt in full year numbers, but a lot will depend on how customers react to news of rising Covid cases, and potential new lockdowns.

The mortgage book is also going from strength to strength, thanks to a combination of new applications and customer retention. This is a real mark of positivity, because mortgages are a source of long-term income. The investment bank has also reported excellent deal and equities brokerage fees. The investment bank is one of Barclays' best features. It means the group has alternative sources of income, which offset more challenging areas.

One of those tougher areas is the current low interest rate environment. That's bad news for the profitability of banks' loans. Lower interest rates get passed on to borrowers through a combination of base rate tracking loans, competition and regulatory action. But the interest banks pay to savers is already on the floor. With little room to push funding costs lower the net interest margin is squeezed.

Management's hinted interest rates are on the way up, which isn't surprising given the post-pandemic hikes in inflation. While interest rate rises would be good news for banks, the size and timing of the increase is unknown - huge hikes are unlikely. It's reasonable to think interest rates are likely to stay low by historic standards, for a while.

Despite the headwinds, Barclays is well capitalised - underpinning a generous share buyback programme as well as a progressive dividend (current prospective yield of 3.9%).

Generally, we see Barclays as offering something a little different to the rest of the sector. It's more diversified, and that has been well rewarded over the last 18 months. That reduces its exposure to interest rates but doesn't eliminate it, and we suspect its stubbornly low interest rates that are behind the bank's middling valuation. Given its varied revenue base, that doesn't seem too demanding.

Barclays key facts Price/Book ratio: 0.52

Ten year average Price/Book ratio: 0.54

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 3.9% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Third quarter results

Net interest margins (which show the difference between what the bank charges borrowers and pays for funding) were flat at 2.9%. Loans and advances to customers rose to £353m from £344.4m.

Non-interest income was helped by a 24% increase in the UK business, which rose to £335m. Trading income was broadly flat in the International business at £1.5bn, but income from fees and commission rose 17.0% to £1.7bn.

Improving conditions meant Barclays faced £120m of impairment charges, down from £608m this time last year. Total operating expenses were flat at £3.5bn.

The cost to income ratio was 64%, down from 67% last year, for the financial year-to-date, this is 64%, up from 60%.

The group's year-to-date CET1 ratio, which is an important measure of banking capitalisation, was 15.4%, above the target range of 13-14%.

Barclays' medium-term outlook and targets is unchanged.

