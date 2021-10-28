Lloyds - upgrades full year guidance

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Lloyds had net income of £4.1bn in the third quarter, largely reflecting increases in interest income from increased mortgage lending. There were also strong returns from the group's equity investments as well as benefits from higher used car prices.

The release of credit provisions meant underlying pre-tax profit rose to £2.2bn, from £1.2bn this time last year.

Given the "solid financial performance and the improved UK macroeconomic outlook", Lloyds has upgraded full year guidance. It now expects a net interest margin of above 2.5% and a return on tangible equity of over 10%.

The shares rose 2.0% following the announcement.

View the latest Lloyds share price and how to deal

Our view

HL view to follow.

Register for updates on Lloyds

Third quarter results

Net interest income rose 9% to £2.9bn, with loans and advances to customers up £2.8bn in the third quarter to £450.5bn, largely thanks to increased mortgage lending. The group's net interest margin was 2.55%, up from 2.42% at the same time last year.

Other income of £1.3bn was up 35%, helped by increasing customer activity and "particularly strong returns" from LDC, Lloyds' equity investments. Commercial banking is up year-on-year, but down compared to last quarter because of reduced Markets and corporate financing activity.

The group was able to release some of the provisions it put aside during the pandemic in case customers couldn't pay their debts. That meant there was an £84m benefit to profit this quarter, compared to a £301m charge last year.

Operating expenses were broadly flat at £1.9bn, while the cost:income ratio stood at 48.3% in the quarter.

Lloyds' CET1 ratio, which is a key measure of a bank's capitalisation, rose from 16.2% at the start of the year, to 17.2% at the end of quarter. The increase reflects profits reported in the year and a reduction in risk-weighted assets. The CET1 ratio is much higher than the target of around 12.5%.

The return on tangible equity in the quarter, which is a measure of profitability, rose to 14.5% from 6.0%.

Lloyds key facts Price/Book ratio: 0.71

10 year average Price/Book ratio: 0.88

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 5.1% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Find out more about Lloyds shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.