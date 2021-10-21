Unilever - Volume declines tempered by price rise

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Revenue in the third quarter was €13.5bn, reflecting underlying sales growth (USG) of 2.5%. That was driven by price increases, as volumes fell across all categories. Full year sales growth is expected to be well within management's 3-5% target range and currently stands at 4.4% for the first nine months.

The board declared a quarterly interim dividend of 35.98p per share, with the ongoing share buyback programme to be completed by year end.

The shares were broadly flat following the announcement

Our View

Third Quarter Results (underlying)

Revenue in Beauty & Personal care was up 2.6% to €5.7bn. Overall volumes declined 1.3% as an uptick in demand for Vaseline and Prestige Beauty brands, was offset by lower demand in skin cleansing and oral care. Prices rose 3.9% in response to rising commodity prices.

Home Care sales rose 1.4% to €2.7bn. This reflected a 4.8% price increase and a 3.2% volume decline as the group lapped last year's strong demand for household cleaning products. Cost inflation meant the group raised prices, particularly in Latin America, South Asia and Turkey.

Foods & Refreshment saw USG of 3.0% to €5.1bn. Volumes declined 0.8% as in-home ice cream demand was lower compared to last year and poor weather and travel restrictions in Europe weighed on out-of-home ice cream sales. Prices in the division rose 3.8%, the result of higher input costs.

Prices increased and volumes declined across all geographies. The Americas was the best performing region with USG of 4.4%. Asia, the Middle East and Eastern Europe saw sales rise 2.3% and turnover in Europe was broadly flat.

E-commerce grew 38% and now makes up 12% of total sales.

The group completed the separation of its tea business on 1 October and saw a net positive impact of 1.6% on sales from acquisitions and disposals.

Unilever key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 17.6

10-Year Average Price/Earnings ratio: 19.1

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 3.9% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

