Currys - sales up 15% on pre-pandemic levels, new buyback

Currys, formerly Dixons Carphone, saw half year like-for-like (LFL) sales fall 1% year-on-year, but rise 15% compared to pre-pandemic. UK electrical sales have been boosted by pent up demand for in-store shopping, and online sales now make a little less than half of sales. The international businesses also did well.

The group expects a "robust peak trading season" over Christmas, despite global supply chain issues. Currys is on track to meet market expectations of £161m in pre-tax profit for the full year. It also announced that it plans to finish the year with net cash of at least £100m.

The group announced it will be completing a £75m share buyback over the next year.

The shares rose 5% following the announcement.

Our view

There aren't many bricks and mortar retailers that can say they're emerging from the pandemic in better shape than they went in. But Currys is one of them.

The pandemic provided a huge boost to online shopping - an area Currys had lagged, but where it's been forced to up its game. That's a logistical triumph in itself, with online sales more than doubling. However, it also highlights the value of innovations like ShopLive, which allow customers to get video help from Dixon's experts at home, keeping the group's key competitive advantage (face-to-face advice) in action over lockdown.

Covid-19 may have created long term structural growth opportunity too. Home working looks like it's here to stay in some form, which should be good news for those in the business of selling home office and tech equipment. The other major development of the last year is the progress in restructuring the UK & Irish mobile business.

The group's closing all standalone Carphone Warehouse stores, which are now to be integrated into Dixons and Curry's PC World, hopefully improving sales at larger sites while cutting costs. The end of minimum volume commitments with mobile networks improves flexibility and has freed up considerable cash. Going forward mobile should be a smaller but less capital intensive and hopefully profitable business.

The longer-term strategy is to out-do online rivals by offering a top-tier face-to-face service and multiple product categories under one roof. Customers won't mind paying more if they get a bit of help from a friendly and knowledgeable store assistant.

This strategy is paying dividends as it turns out. We'd been concerned that once more normal life resumed, customers would fail to show up at Currys stores in any real numbers. This hasn't happened, with pent up demand for in-person help boosting half year sales.

So confident is the group, it's starting a share buyback programme, and expects to end the year with a rather remarkable Â£100m net cash on the balance sheet. This is quite the about-turn for a retailer we were seriously worried about a year ago, although of course there are no guarantees.

Saying that we still think there is room for improvement.

Operating margins have improved, but they're still thin - at 2.5% overall. Online sales are less profitable at the moment, which is depressing gross margins. The difference is being made up by operating cost savings, but you can't cut costs forever and ultimately the group needs higher margin high street sales to return.

In the meantime, a reinforced balance sheet gives the group room to manoeuvre and has allowed it to restart the dividend. The group boasts stronger foundations than many retailers emerging from the pandemic, and that gives it the best possible chance to thrive in the years ahead.

Currys key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 9.2

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 11.1

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 3.7% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Full year results (30 June 2021 - pre-date Curry's name change)

Dixons Carphone reported a 1% rise in full year revenues at constant exchange rates, reaching £10.3bn, as strong growth in online electrical sales across all regions more than offset a decline in mobile revenue.

Underlying operating profits rose 22% to £262m, as lower gross margins on online sales were offset by cost savings and increased efficiency from higher sales.

The group declared a full year dividend of 3.0p per share.

Dixons Carphone saw online electrical sales rise 103% to £4.7bn, with particularly strong growth in the UK & Ireland, but strong results internationally as well. That resulted in a 14% increase in overall Electrical sales, reaching £9.6bn, despite stores being shut in the UK, Ireland, Norway, Denmark and Greece for substantial periods of the year. Operating profits in the segment rose 22% to £379m.

Mobile sales in the UK & Ireland fell 55% to £721m, reflecting the closure of Carphone Warehouse stores in March 2020, as well as Carphone Warehouse stores integrated into Currys PC World stores. The division reported an operating loss of £117m, up from a £97m loss a year ago, as the group completes its transformation away from selling traditional contract phones with minimum volume commitments from networks.

Free cash flow for the year came in at £438m, up from £109m a year ago, aided by payments from mobile networks as the group transformed its operating model in mobile and reduced working capital. The substantial cash inflow meant the group moved to a net cash position of £169m, compared to a £204m net debt a year ago.

Management believe the group's end markets will be structurally larger following the pandemic, with the group also gaining market share over the period. Given the stabilising market conditions the group has provided the following guidance:

Cumulative free cash flow of over £1bn between 2019/20 and 2023/24

Operating profit margin of at least 4% by 2023/24

Total cashflow from UK & Ireland Mobile of a least £200m between 2020/21 and 2023/24 (including £143m generated in 2020/21)

Dividend to grow from the 3p payment announced at full year results

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.