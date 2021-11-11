Johnson Matthey - Battery exit, CEO to retire

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Sales at Johnson Matthey will exit its battery materials business, concluding that the returns are not sufficient to justify the necessary investment.

The group plans to put that part of the business up for sale and instead focus on other potential growth avenues like hydrogen technology.

Management also said that supply chain issues and rising precious metals prices mean the group's half-year results are likely to come in at the lower end of market expectations. That suggests revenue around £4bn and operating profits near £475m.

CEO Robert MacLeod also announced his intention to retire in July 2022. He will be replaced by Bayer executive Liam Condon.

The shares were down 14.7% following the announcement.

Our View

Johnson Matthey is the leading manufacturer of catalytic converters - the clever bits in car exhausts that strip out the worst emissions. That makes the shift to electric vehicles a serious concern - since electric cars don't have exhausts.

JMAT's response was to pivot to become a battery material manufacturer - and it seemed to be making headway. That was until management scrapped the plans out of the blue and went back to the drawing board. To say the market was taken by surprise is an understatement.

On the bright side, this should cause very little disruption to the group's overall operations. The entire New Markets division, where the project's housed, makes up just 1.8% of underlying operating profits. The rest comes in near equal parts from Efficient Natural Resources, which provides platinum group metals to a range of industries and the catalytic converter business--which although under siege, isn't going to dry up immediately.

Healthy cash generation from the converter business together with a relatively strong balance sheet and the profits from the battery components sale mean JMAT will have the financial firepower to execute a new strategy. The question now is where it will aim the cannon. Management's said they're looking at ways to expand their presence in hydrogen technologies and finding ways to decarbonise the chemicals value chain, but there's no clear initiative as yet.

Traditional cars won't go the way of the dodo for some time--but the EV (Electric Vehicle) revolution is gathering pace and JMAT needs to move quickly if it's to align itself with a greener auto market. As it's just proven, embarking on a new business venture is expensive and there's no guarantee it will pan out.

Adding to the uncertainty is the departure of CEO Robert MacLeod. His replacement, Bayer's Liam Condon will have his work cut out as he takes the helm of a ship without a clear direction. The transition may be coming at the right time though, a fresh pair of eyes could be just what JMAT needs.

JMAT needs to come up with a new strategy and fast. While the group's core business is still humming along, the long-term investment case is thin.

Johnson Matthey key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 11.8

10-year Average Price/Earnings ratio: 14.1

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 3% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Trading Update (29 July 2021)

Sales at Johnson Matthey have returned to pre-pandemic levels as demand recovered from Covid headwinds in Clean Air and Efficient Natural Resources benefitted from higher precious metals prices. Helped by the rising cost of precious metals, operating profit is ahead of pre-pandemic levels.

At constant currency and metals prices, the group now expects underlying operating profits to grow in at least the mid-teens.

In Clean Air, strong demand in the second half of last year was maintained. First quarter sales came in 'moderately' below fourth quarter levels as a result of supply chain disruptions in the light duty segment. The shortage of semi-conductor chips hit production volumes as automotive and truck manufacturers experienced delays. This is expected to persist, but the group anticipates 'strong' cash generation for the full year.

Higher average precious metals prices meant first quarter sales in Efficient Natural Resources were up significantly year-on-year. Catalyst Technologies saw first quarter sales dip from fourth quarter levels due to seasonality.

The Health business, which is under strategic review, is expected to deliver strong full year sales. However strong demand in 2020 made first quarter comparisons more difficult.

Hydrogen, Battery Materials and Value Business has seen progress on a number of key customer agreements. The group began work on expanding its hydrogen business' manufacturing capability in the UK and China, with the first phase due online in early 2023. The green hydrogen production business continues to expect its first commercial sales in 2022, and construction of the eLNO manufacturing plant remains on track.

