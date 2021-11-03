Novo Nordisk - sales and profits rise

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Excluding the impact of currency changes, sales during the first nine months of the year rose 13% to 102.5bn Danish Kroner (DKK). This was driven by strong growth in GLP-1 treatments while Biopharm sales saw a modest uptick.

Operating profit for the period rose 12% to DKK 45bn.

The group announced plans to expand its buyback programme by DKK 2bn to DKK 20bn and expects underlying full year sales and operating profit growth between 12% and 15%

The shares rose 1.6% following the announcement

View the latest Novo-Nordisk share price and how to deal

Our View

Novo Nordisk is among the world's leading providers of diabetes treatments, and since diabetes is a chronic disease demand is very reliable. Insulin makes up just over 40% of the group's sales, but that could change as it expands into higher-growth treatment areas.

One such area is GLP-1 products to treat type 2 diabetics. These drugs stimulate the body to produce more insulin after eating, avoiding having to inject insulin straight into the body and reducing the chances of complications.

Sales of this category have been impressive and growth of Ozempic has been rapid, with Novo gaining overall share of the diabetes treatment market as a result. The recent Rybelsus launch has the potential to turbo-charge sales as the only GLP-1 product in tablet form.

A dominant market share and attractive end markets would be enough to attract investors' attention on their own, but Novo also runs a pretty tight ship operationally. That supports operating margins of well over 40%, despite extra investment in new releases. The group's balance sheet is in a good position too, with a sizeable net cash position.

It's not all smooth sailing though.

Insulin pricing is under pressure in the US, while competition is heating up in the smaller haemophilia business too. So far the group's newer products and international expansion are more than offsetting those headwinds, but it's something to keep an eye on.

Governments and patients are increasingly unwilling to pay extortionate prices for lifesaving but chronic medicines. With health systems likely to emerge from the current crisis with budgets severely stretched, that trend is only likely to continue. That would be especially concerning given the shares are now trading well beyond their long-term average on a price to earnings ratio.

We continue to think Novo offers something distinctive. Pharmaceutical companies with a strong balance sheet and a defensive market aren't a dime a dozen. But the stock's valuation has been rising, pushing down the prospective dividend yield, even as the pressures mount. That could be storing up future problems when growth slows.

Novo Nordisk key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 32.1

10-Year Average Price/Earnings ratio: 21.2

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 1.6% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Sign up for updates on Novo-Nordisk

Third Quarter Results (CER)

Sales in the third quarter increased 15%, driven by a 31% increase in diabetes GLP-1 treatments and 82% growth in Obesity drugs Saxenda and Wegovy. The group has increased its market share in Diabetes treatments to 29.9%, up from 29.2%. After the initial launch of Wegovy in the US exceeded expectations, Novo commands 73% of the global branded obesity prescription drug market.

International Operations saw sales increase 14%, reflecting growth in most therapy areas. Obesity Care sales were the strongest performer, up 67%, followed by 50% growth in GLP-1 sales. Insulin sales rose 7% while Biopharm sales were flat.

North American sales rose 17%, reflecting strong GLP-1 growth and new product launches. Obesity care sales rose 91% as Wegovy hit the market, but lower sales of growth hormone treatment Norditropin saw Biopharm sales decline 5% and lower prices took Insulin sales down 3%.

Free cash flow for the quarter was DKK19.6bn, up from DKK11.2bn last year, driven primarily by higher net profit.

The group began phase 3 development of an oral semaglutide obesity treatment and a new cardiovascular disease treatment.

Find out more about Novo-Nordisk shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.