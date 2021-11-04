Sainsbury - outlook unchanged

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Half year revenue, excluding fuel, was £14.9bn, broadly in-line with last year's lockdown-boosted sales. Compared to pre-pandemic levels, revenue's up 7.3%. This reflected sales increases in Grocery and Clothing, but a decline in General Merchandise as post-lockdown shopping patterns started to normalise.

Lower Covid-19 costs meant underlying operating profits rose 8% to £542m.

The group announced an interim dividend of 3.2p per share, and continues to expect full-year underlying pre-tax profits of at least £660m.

The shares were down 3.1% following the announcement.

Our view

With shopping trends starting to normalise post-pandemic, a slowdown in sales growth was inevitable for Sainsbury. But lower Covid costs meant the group was able to keep up profit growth--something that management doesn't expect to repeat in the second half.

Moving forward Sainsbury will be saddled with higher workforce and logistics costs, all of which will be compounded by supply chain issues and labour shortages. This is something that all supermarkets have to contend with, but there are some Sainsbury-specific problems as well.

The pandemic resulted in an expedited reshuffling of the Argos store closure and integration programme. While that makes sense on paper, the costs involved are huge and general merchandise is more exposed to shifts in discretionary spending. Lockdown-friendly electrical and household items found themselves rubbed off shopping lists leading to an overall sales decline. That means execution risk is high.

Groceries remain Sainsbury's bread and butter, and the group's been relying on discounted prices to help boost sales there. A huge increase in online capacity has helped, but the extra infrastructure comes with extra costs, so both of these developments are preying on margins, which were already a little thin. This trend could be set to get worse as the digital strategy accelerates.

The grocery sector is now more crowded than ever. Aldi and Lidl offer cheaper alternatives, then there are more upmarket offerings like Waitrose, M&S Food and Ocado. And with the latter two teaming up to boost M&S' online footprint, competition is at fever pitch. The sale of Asda and likely rejuvenation of the brand means we could be looking at another all-out price war. That makes the work Sainsbury's doing on its proposition very important.

For all that, there are some bright spots. Clothing sales are on the rise despite high-street shops reopening, suggesting habits customers picked up during lockdown were sticky. The balance sheet is also in better condition, which gives the group more breathing room while it attempts its restructure.

There is work still to be done and the group's lacklustre full-year guidance suggests there could be turbulence ahead. But we are pleased with the direction of travel at Sainsbury, and we haven't said that for a while. For now, we'd like to see exactly how successfully the group turns its plans into profitable action.

Sainsbury key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 12.9

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 11.6

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 4.1% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Half Year Results

Total retail sales, including fuel, reached £17.3bn, up 6%. Retail underlying operating profit declined 5.7% to £523m, due in large part to the group's decision to take on business rate relief during the pandemic last year. The group later rejected the aid after the results were published. Without that cushion, profits would have been £204m lower.

Total Supermarket sales were down 0.5% compared to an 11.8% rise last year. This reflected online grocery sales growth of 12.8%, but a 3% decline among in-store Sainsbury and Argos sales. Increased footfall in urban areas post-lockdown meant Convenience store sales rose 4.9%.

Grocery sales increased 0.8% to £11.3bn as the pandemic continued to drive people toward in-home eating. The group saw sales start to moderate in the second quarter as restrictions eased.

General Merchandise sales fell 5.8% to £3.1bn as the group lapped difficult comparisons from last year's lockdown when demand for home office and entertainment products was strong and competitors were closed. Compared to 2019, sales in this category rose 1.1%. This trend was particularly evident at Argos, where sales declined 7.3% while GM in Sainsbury's Supermarkets rose 2.4%.

Fewer promotional activities meant full priced sales helped Clothing revenue rise slightly to £0.5bn from £0.4bn. Depressed demand over lockdown made for an easier comparison, but clothing sales were up 9.1% compared to 2019.

The total Sainsbury store estate shrunk to 1,409 stores from 1,411 stores since March 2021. Argos collection points were reduced by 26 to 280 but added one new store bringing the total to 738. Management plans to reduce the Argos estate to around 100 stores by March 2024, and up the number of locations inside Sainsbury's by nearly 100. The group will also expand the number of collection points to between 450 and 500.

Financial Services income improved from £165m to £183m as fee-based transactions picked up, but overall income remains below pre-covid levels reflecting a decrease in customer balances. The net interest margin rose from 3.1% to 4.3% reflecting lower savings rates and a lower mix of secured lending.

Free cash flow for the half was £759m, down from £1.3bn last year, reflecting unfavourable working capital changes. As at 18 September net debt was £6.3bn, up £177m from last year.

