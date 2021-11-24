United Utilities- Inflation weighs on profits

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Revenue for the period rose 4.2% to £932.3m, as increased consumption from businesses offset a slight decline in household consumption and the negative impact of regulatory caps. This fed into a 4.5% uplift in operating profits, partially offset by rising costs.

However, a 62.1% increase in underlying net finance expenses due to the rising cost of inflation-linked debt meant underlying earnings per share fell from 29.2p to 28.4p. Including a one-off tax charge of £382m, the group reported a loss of 31.7p compared to EPS of 23.8 last year.

Continued elevated consumption is expected to create a 2% increase in full-year revenue, but inflationary pressure is seen upping underlying operating costs and finance expenses.

The board proposed a 14.5p interim dividend, reflecting a 0.6% increase from last year.

The shares were broadly flat following the announcement.

Half Year Results

Easing lockdown restrictions meant non-household revenue rose £68m.This offset a £20m decrease in household consumption, though it remained elevated compared to pre-pandemic levels. Household bad debt improved to 1.8% of revenue, in line with pre-pandemic levels.

Inflation was responsible for a £9.2m uptick in core costs and depreciation and amortisation charges increased by almost £5m, but are expected to be in line with 2020 at the full year.

Rising costs meant net debt rose to £7.4bn from £7.3bn, or 62% of Regulatory Capital Value, within the group's target range of 55% to 65%. Free cash was £191.9m, up from £83.3 last year due to higher operating profits and lower capital expenditure.

United Utilities key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 21.0

10 year Average Price/Earnings Ratio: 18.2

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 4.2% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

