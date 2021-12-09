DS Smith - record volumes

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Half year revenue rose 22% to £3.4bn, increased demand for retail and sustainable packaging means volumes reached record levels. There was especially strong growth in the US and Southern Europe. The group's been able to offset rising input costs through lower energy costs and raising prices.

As a result, underlying operating profit rose 26% to £276m.

DS Smith said it's on track to meet its targets for the second half of the year and announced an interim dividend of 4.8p. That's an increase of 20% and in-line with the dividend policy.

The shares rose 2.0% following the announcement.

Our View

Half year results

Corrugated box volumes rose 9.8% compared to 8.8% last year, on a rolling twelve-month basis, volumes are up 8.8%.

Revenue in Northern Europe rose 20% to £1.3bn, reflecting strong box volumes and price increases. The region also benefitted from higher selling prices of paper and recycled fibre. These benefits, as well as the benefits of scale from the higher volumes, more than offset increased input costs and underlying operating profit rose 30% to £87m.

Similar trends played out in Southern Europe, where better tourism trends in Iberia also helped. Revenue was up 27% to £1.2bn, while underlying operating profit rose 28% to £122m.

Eastern Europe saw revenues rise 26% to £523m, again because of higher volumes. However, underlying operating profit fell 11% to £31m. Largely due to increased paper costs as the region's slower to pass these on to customers in the short term.

Revenue rose 7% to £274m and underlying operating profit rose 64% to £36m in North America.

Free cash flow of £188m was lower than the £207m achieved at the same time last year. Net debt was £1.6bn, down from £1.8bn, and is now equivalent to 1.9 times cash profits.

DS Smith key facts Price/earnings ratio: 11.5

Ten year average Price/earnings ratio: 12.1

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 4.1% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

