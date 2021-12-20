Keywords Studios - guidance raised

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Full year revenue is expected to be at least €505m, driven by continued strong demand for content creation. The group's benefiting from reduced costs due to remote working and lower travel expenses, and now expects full-year profit to be over €85m, ahead of previous expectations.

Bertrand Bodson, CEO of Keywords Studios, said: ''Keywords continues to perform strongly, driven by high levels of demand for our services, as we grow our capabilities, reach and scale.''

The shares rose 7.3% in early trading.

Our View

As an outsourced supplier to the gaming industry Keywords doesn't rely on the success of individual titles. Instead, it benefits from overall industry growth.

It's often said that during the California goldrush the big winners weren't the miners themselves, but those selling shovels. We see Keywords as a purveyor of pickaxes in the digital goldrush that is global gaming - no bad place to be while the boom lasts.

After some initial disruption (audio and testing are difficult service lines to deliver from home) the group and its clients are up and running for the most part. Revenue growth has been strong so far this year, though it could start to temper in the second half due to difficult comparisons.

A host of new games are expected following the launches of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox X Series, and smaller developers will be looking to cash in on recent market growth as well as hold on to new gamers. That should help bolster demand, which looks more and more sticky. Recent guidance gave further reassurance to our view that the increase in gaming we saw over the pandemic is largely here to stay.

We're particularly impressed with the improvement in profitability - with profit growth comfortably outpacing revenues. However, temporary tailwinds like lower travel and marketing costs have nudged margins higher, and we're keen to see higher margins sustained going forwards.

Despite several acquisitions, significant free cash flow means the group has a sizeable chunk of cash sitting on the balance sheet. That will no doubt fund future deals, long a key part of the group's strategy to become the go to provider of outsourced services in the industry. However, discipline is still important and a careless buying spree could be damaging. Luckily recent additions look to be at reasonable valuations and should add to the group's ability to service new content demand.

Speaking of which, Keywords flagged an inability to find highly skilled workers to fill out its Game Development roster. This is keeping the group from taking full advantage of strong demand for its services. The result will be wage inflation and higher costs for Keywords, which may or may not pass through to customers. This isn't make-or-break for performance, but it could temper profit growth somewhat moving forward.

Overall, we think Keywords is in a strong position. The departure of CEO Andrew Day adds a layer of uncertainty that could cause some near-term volatility, but doesn't change the overall story. Revenues have continued to improve and the trends emerging from the current crisis probably play in the group's favour. Keywords' strengths are reflected in a fairly lofty valuation, showing confidence in the group's end market, but still demands the group delivers near perfect execution going forwards.

Keywords Studios key facts Price/Earnings ratio (next 12 months): 33.2

Average Price/Earnings ratio since listing (2013): 28.8

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.1% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Half Year Results (15 September 2021)

Underlying revenue rose 22.9% to €238.7m, with all segments posting double digit growth thanks to the impact of the pandemic on last year's figures.

Underlying cash profits rose 64.6% to €50.7m, reflecting 1 3.4 percentage point improvement in cash profit margins to 21.2. In addition to better revenue generation, cost savings from remote working and lower spend on travel, business development and marketing fed into this improvement.

Strong demand has continued into the second half of the year, but growth is expected to moderate as the group laps last year's strong performance.

After pausing dividend payments in 2020, Keywords will pay an interim dividend of 0.7p per share, a 20.7% increase from 2019.

Underlying revenue for Art Creation (9.5% of revenue) was up 25.4% to €22.7m. This segment added new studios in China, Bangalore and Manila and the acquisition of AMC meant it entered Romania for the first time. The segment is expected to continue delivering strong growth through the second half.

Marketing (9.7% of revenue), is being broken out as a standalone division for the first time and posted underlying revenue of €23.2m, up 50.6%. This reflected clients' shift toward online advertising in the absence of large industry events. Growth is expected to moderate in the second six months of the year, due in part to the difficult comparisons from last year's strong performance.

Despite recruitment challenges making it difficult to service strong demand, Game Development(26.5% of revenue) saw underlying revenue rise 15.5% to €63.3m. The second half could see costs rise from wage inflation as the group looks to attract highly skilled workers. The division will also continue to seek out potential strategic acquisitions to meet customer demand.

Underlying revenue in Audio (11.9% of revenue) was up 36.4% to €28.3m, reflecting the reopening of recording studios closed during lockdowns and new remote solutions. The group expects growth to moderate somewhat in the second half, but its investment in stable remote services means Covid-related headwinds will have less of an impact.

The covid related disruption during the same period last year contributed to underlying revenue growth in Functional Testing (18.1% of revenue) of 24.3% to €43.3m. As this segment works with later-stage game development projects, the group is expecting activity to pick up in the second half as covid-related delays pushed back development timelines.

Localization (9.7% of revenue ) reported underlying revenue of €23.2m, a 10.7% increase. This reflected the restart of projects delayed in 2020 due to the pandemic. Growth in the second half is expected to continue but delayed projects means the typically higher seasonal activity could be held back.

Localization Testing (5.3% of revenue) saw underlying revenue improve 19.6% to €12.6m, helped by easier comparisons against last year's figures. As with Localization, delays could hold back revenue growth somewhat.

Helped by the rising number of gamers, Player Support (9.3% of revenue) had a 17.7% increase in underlying revenue to €22.1m.

The group has made four acquisitions so far this year, for a maximum consideration of €105m.

The group's net cash position fell to €84.1m from €102.9m at year-end, reflecting increased acquisition costs and exchange rate movements. Free cash flow rose by €12.2m to €23.8m, the result of higher reported profits.

