Rolls Royce - engine flying hours behind target

Large engine flying hours (EFH) have improved to around 50% of 2019 levels, below management's 55% target for the end of 2021.

Free cash flow returned in the third quarter, leading the group to improve its full-year free cash outflow guidance to less than £2bn.

Disposals are expected to raise around £2bn in cash with proceeds earmarked for debt reduction.

The shares fell 3.7% in early trading.

Our view

Rolls Royce's (Rolls) main business is producing and servicing aircraft engines, increasingly for bigger widebody planes (passenger planes with two aisles). That's been a terrible place to be in a pandemic.

With the pandemic continuing to weigh on the travel sector, Engine Flying Hours are around half of normal levels. And the group looks set to miss on its target for 55% of 2019 levels by the end of 2021. There's still a long road just to get back to square one, let alone stage a fully-fledged recovery.

The lack of flying hours means customers aren't having their existing engines serviced, but also that they don't have the money (or need) to buy new ones. Coupled with very large, very fixed costs, the net effect will be another free cash outflow this year. However, Cash flow turned positive in the third quarter, which means the outflow for the year will be smaller than initially expected.

Enter the biggest restructuring effort Rolls has ever undertaken. By the end of the year, 8,500 jobs are expected to have been cut. Disposals are still underway, totalling in the region of £2bn. And investment has been funnelled away from Civil Aerospace - previously the core division.

The group ended the half with £7.5bn worth of liquidity, so we don't have immediate concerns on this front - though that cushion came at a cost. Rolls is barred from paying dividends until at least 2023 as part of its loan terms. Even without that red tape, the group couldn't pay a dividend because it's sporting a negative equity position - meaning liabilities outweigh assets.

There is some good news. Rolls can boast a multi-billion pound order book, boosted by reliable defence contracts. That gives the group excellent visibility over a certain amount of revenue. But as Defence makes up less than a third of the group's overall revenue, this is a small glimmer of hope in an otherwise gloomy story.

At one point we thought the defence business might end up on the block, with cash from a sale needed to keep the rest of the business afloat. Fortunately, that danger seems to be receding as other areas are trimmed instead. Defence spending should remain robust, and being a go to ''critical'' defence supplier for the UK and US governments is a great position in our view.

Longer-term, Rolls Royce's scale and very high barriers to entry should hold it in good stead - in both defence and Civil Aviation. However, valuing that long term opportunity is a challenge at the moment. Huge asset write-downs mean traditional valuation metrics - like Price/Book or Price/Earnings - don't tell the full story for Rolls Royce stock. For that reason, we've used Rolls' Price/Sales ratio in the box below to offer a valuation touch point as it indicates how much the market is willing to pay for each pound of sales. But it's not a perfect indicator since it doesn't account for debt or profitability - both of which are troublesome for Rolls right now.

The group is at a cyclical low point and while it appears the worst is over, a lack of a clear profit trajectory and slower than expected recovery in aviation means the future remains uncertain. The bull case focuses on specialist products and services and they're long-term attractions. But the medium term looks bumpy at best. And without a dividend to make the wait more palatable, shareholders should be prepared to stomach some turbulence.

Rolls Royce key facts Price/Sales ratio: 0.96

10-year Average Price/Sales ratio: 1.07

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.0% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Trading Update

Planned cost savings of £1.3bn by 2022 are on track, with £1bn expected in the current financial year.

In Civil Aerospace, EFH in business aviation stayed above 2019 levels and the reopening of some key travel corridors, especially trans-Atlantic routes, helped EFH creep higher. However, installed engine sales and aftermarket shop visits were both lower than last year and at the bottom end of guidance.

Defence performance has been in line with expectations as demand remains steady. The group was successful in winning the B-52 replacement engine contract. The initial phase, worth £500m, is for testing and development. Plus, a further agreement to power the US fleet of 76 eight-engine aircraft for the next 30 years, bringing the total contract value to £2.6bn.

Order intake is improving in Power Systems as customer demand recovers. However, global supply chain disruptions remain an immediate hurdle.

