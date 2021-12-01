SSE - Plans to spend ?4bn on distribution network

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

SSE plans to spend £4bn between 2023 and 2028 to improve its electricity distribution networks and prepare for an expected increase of electric vehicles. This is £146m lower than initially proposed.

This investment is expected to increase Regulated Asset Value (RAV) within the Distribution business by roughly £2bn to £6bn and is based on expected performance in the new regulatory price control period between April 2023 and March 2028.

The proposal was submitted to Ofgem, the regulator, who will review it before finalising the regulatory price controls during the period.

The shares were broadly flat following the announcement.

Half Year Results (17 November 2021)

SSE reported a 15% increase in first half underlying operating profit, reaching £376.8m. That a reflects a decline in Renewables, caused primarily by poor weather conditions, more than offset by improvements in Electricity Networks and Thermal Energy.

Assuming normal weather conditions and no major commodity movements, the group expects full-year EPS of around 83p and plans to recommend a full-year dividend of 81p, plus an upward adjustment to reflect inflation.

Alongside its results, SSE announced plans to spend £12.5bn over 5 years to add roughly 4GW of renewables capacity, doubling current capacity and growing the group's electricity networks. This represents a 65% increase in spending on the project, or £1bn in additional costs each year.

Underlying operating profit for Electricity Networks rose from £229.5m to £335m, with increases in both Transmission and Distribution.v

Transmission profits rose 58% as the business entered its first period under new price controls. Regulated Asset Value (RAV) rose 6.4%, reflecting increased investment, particularly on reinforcing assets on the east coast of Scotland. Distribution profits saw a 34% uptick, reflecting higher allowed revenues and a volume recovery after last year's results were dampened by covid. RAV for Distribution rose from £3.8m to £3.9m.

Renewables underlying operating profit fell from £141.6m to £25.4m, reflecting lower output driven by unfavourable weather conditions across the UK and Ireland. £417.5m was spent developing some of the group's windfarm projects and total renewable generation capacity increased from 3,882MW to 3,920MW.

Underlying operating profit at Thermal Energy more than doubled to £64.8m, reflecting a swing from losses worth £17.9m to a £28.7m profit in Gas Storage, but a 27% decrease in Thermal Generation profits.

The group's disposal of its 33.3% investment in Scotia Gas Networks is expected to complete this financial year.

Adjusted net debt and hybrid capital increased from £8.9bn in March to £9.6bn in September. The group's targeting net debt at 4.5 times cash profits at the full year. Free cash flow was £168.2m, down from £431.4m last year, reflecting increased investment.

SSE key facts Price/Book ratio: 3.13

10 year average Price/Book ratio: 3.92

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 5.5% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

