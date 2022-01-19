Microsoft - acquiring Activision Blizzard

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Microsoft plans to acquire video-game maker Activision Blizzard for $95.00 per share. The deal would be on an all-cash basis, valued at $68.7bn. The offer represents a 45.3% premium to the Activision Blizzard share price before the deal was announced.

The deal would make Microsoft the third biggest gaming company in the world by revenue. The group said: ''this acquisition will accelerate the growth in Microsoft's gaming business across mobile, PC, console and cloud and will provide building blocks for the metaverse''.

If approved by shareholders and regulators, the deal is expected to complete in the 2023 financial year.

The shares were broadly flat following the announcement.

Our view

News that Microsoft plans to buy Activision Blizzard, in what would be the group's largest acquisition to date, is a sign of Microsoft's awareness of the future importance of gaming. It's no surprise Microsoft wants to increase its gaming presence, currently making up around 9% of sales. The number of video game releases last year was up 64% year-on-year and the industry is worth over $200bn.

The deal would offer a few benefits if it went ahead. With close to 95% of all players globally playing mobile games, bringing the Candy Crush owner on board gives Microsoft an entry point into this arena. Activision Blizzard also has some of the best gaming intellectual property around, from Call of Duty to World of Warcraft. With those titles added to Microsoft's subscription-based Game Pass, it has the potential to attract a wave of new gamers to the service.

For now, though, the group's main attraction still lies in selling software the world truly doesn't know how to live without. That's evident in Microsoft's impressive start to the year. And the real boost came from its more recent foray into Cloud computing (more on that later) - demand for which has been boosted by our new working and learning from home culture.

The brave new world includes updated versions of old classics, like Office 365, as well as newer business management software like Dynamics. Increasingly those are being delivered as cloud-based services rather than desktop software programs. Through Azure, Microsoft provides customers with the necessary computing power on a pay-as-you-go basis, eliminating the need for companies to pay up front for the storage and upkeep of servers.

A second industrial revolution on this scale doesn't come cheap. Building out the infrastructure behind the system means capital expenditure came in at $20.6bn last financial year. It was under $6bn as recently as 2015.

Still, we think there's a silver lining to the extra costs. Massive investment requirements mean not everybody can afford a seat at the table. Microsoft is one of the select few businesses which can, thanks to a core business which is highly cash generative. Building a software platform is expensive and time consuming, but once it's up and running adding new customers is essentially costless. That's why profit growth has outpaced revenues in recent years. Microsoft's sitting on a net cash pile of about $77bn, though this would likely drop significantly should the Activision Blizzard deal go through.

Microsoft is offering a prospective yield of 0.8%. Although it should be remembered that dividends are not guaranteed and past performance is not a guide to the future.

As things stand, it looks like Cloud will be a three-way carve up. Amazon is the market leader, while Google-owner Alphabet is building its capability from a lower base. That puts Microsoft in the middle of the pack. Its focus is on making Azure an adaptable product that can sit together with any existing computing power. Combine that with a back catalogue of software programmes and it could be an attractive niche. So far customers seem to be lapping it up.

We think Microsoft has an incredible market position and offers genuine opportunity. The market's taken note of these strengths, with a price to earnings ratio some way above the ten-year average, although we don't necessarily deem this too demanding. It's worth noting that if interest rate rises are more pronounced than expected in the wake of current inflationary problems, this would have a negative effect for stocks almost across the board. Tech-heavy "exciting" names like Microsoft and its peers could feel the worst of that in the short-term.

Microsoft key facts Price/Earnings ratio (next 12 months): 31.4

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 20.6

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.8% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

First Quarter Results (27 October 2021)

First quarter revenue rose 20% to $45.3bn, ignoring the effect of exchange rates, faster than market expectations. There was double digit growth in every division. Group operating profit rose 24% to $20.2bn.

CEO Satya Nadella believes demand for Microsoft products will rise as businesses seek to ''improve productivity and the affordability of their products and services by building tech intensity'', in order to combat rising inflation.

Revenue in the Productivity & Business Processes division reached $15.0bn, up 20%. That reflects growth in Office Commercial products and cloud services, especially Office 365 products, which rose 21%. LinkedIn revenue was up 39%, thanks to strong growth in Marketing Solutions, while Dynamics products rose 29%. Operating profits were up 32.9% and reached $7.6bn.

Intelligent Cloud operating profit rose 39.5% to $7.6bn, reflecting a 29% climb in revenue, largely because of Azure and other cloud service growth.

The More Personal Computing business was the weakest performer, with revenue rising 11% to $13.3bn. Within the division search and news advertising revenue did well, rising 39%. Operating profit was $5.1bn, up from $4.7bn last year.

Microsoft generated free cash flow of $18.7bn in the quarter and had net cash of $77.3bn. The group returned $10.9bn to shareholders via share repurchases and dividends - up 14% compared to last year.

