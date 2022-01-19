Pearson - better than expected end to the year

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Pearson now expects full year underlying profit of around £385m. That's a 33% improvement and ahead of expectations.

Trading in the fourth quarter saw sales growth in every segment, apart from Higher Education.

The shares rose 5.9% following the announcement.

View the latest Pearson share price and how to deal

Our view

HL view to follow.

Sign up for updates on Pearson

Full year trading details

In Assessment & Qualifications - the group's largest division - sales rose 18%, largely because of a good performance from Professional Qualifications, which is the VUE business. Covid-19 recovery also meant there was positive trading in Clinical Assessment and US Student Assessment. VUE test volumes rose 30% to 16.8m.

Strong enrolment growth in the previous academic year helped Virtual Learning sales rise 11%, which included a 17% in Virtual Schools. Online Program Management (OPM) grew with good underlying enrolment growth of 7%.

Higher Education courseware sales ended the year down 5%, with improvements in the UK and Canada failing to offset declines in the US. The US managed growth in the fourth quarter, but for the second half as a whole US higher education courseware fell 9%, thanks to lower enrolments, courses per enrolment, and pricing pressure.

Sales in Workforce Skills and English Language Learning rose 6% and 17% respectively.

Pearson+, the group's digital direct to consumer service now has 2.75m registered users. Of these 133,000 are paid subscriptions.

The disposal of Pearson's Brazilian K12 Sistemas business completed on 1st October 2021.

The group said it had net debt under £400m and a ''strong cash performance''.

Pearson key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 16.4

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 14.9

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 3.3% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Find out more about Pearson shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.