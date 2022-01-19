Smith and Nephew - Engage Surgical acquisition

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Smith & Nephew's announced an acquisition of US-based Engage Surgical for a maximum of $135m, contingent on sales performance. The deal will be financed using existing cash and debt.

Engage owns the only cementless partial knee replacement system available in the US, and should benefit from Smith & Nephew's existing robotics- assisted surgical system. The group highlighted that "the partial knee market is currently worth approximately $300 million in the US", and is expected to grow faster than the total knee market.

The shares were unmoved following the announcement

Strategy Update (16 December 2021)

The group is targeting 4-6% organic revenue growth and margins of at least 21% by 2024.

Smith & Nephew also aims to return excess capital to shareholders through a regular annual share buyback scheme, expected to be worth $250-$300m in 2022.

The group expects to continue building out its product portfolio while continuing to focus on manufacturing and supply efficiency. Management will look to re-establish momentum in Orthopaedics and maintain the strong growth that's been seen in Advanced Wound Management and Sports Medicine.

Smith & Nephew key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 18.0

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 18.2

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 2.3% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

