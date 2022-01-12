Whitbread - accommodation sales remain resilient, Omicron impact

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Like-for-like sales were down 1.3% in the third quarter. Positive UK accommodation performance was more than offset by an overall decline in Food & beverage sales, while Germany reported declines across the board.

In the 6 weeks to 6 January 2022, the presence of Omicron ''dampened demand''. UK accommodation sales were 5.1% ahead of pre-pandemic levels, with occupancy levels at 65.7%, but total sales in the UK were down 4.4% due to a decline in food and beverage sales.

Management said: ''While the impact of the Omicron COVID-19 variant has resulted in a softening of hotel bookings in recent weeks, it remains too early to assess what the impact on sales will be for the rest of this financial year.''

The shares were broadly flat in early trading.

Our view

After stay-at-home orders saw Premier Inn guest numbers collapse last year, Whitbread is starting to see signs of demand recovering. UK accommodation sales are still above pre-pandemic levels. Reassuringly, Premier Inn results are also well ahead of the wider hotel market.

The revenue recovery in UK hotels will come as a major relief, since the group's cost base is relatively inflexible. Hotel leases and debt interest need to be paid whether the rooms are in use or not, while maintenance work cycles continue to tick round.

That's unlikely to get any easier with supply disruption and labour shortages leading to cost inflation throughout the economy, but particularly in hospitality. The group is targeting £100m of cost savings, with larger hotels, improved procurement, and increased use of technology. All being well, management think those efforts should offset the rising costs of inflation.

However, management have ambitions beyond simply getting the group back to where it was in 2019.

Whitbread has continued to open new hotels in the UK, and with smaller competitors more likely to have shut during the pandemic the group will hope that gives it further room for expansion. Meanwhile German expansion is gathering pace - with a pipeline more than double the size of the current active estate. There's work to be done improving occupancy, which has been hit by a new round of restrictions - but the group now has a platform from which to drive growth.

Longer term the group's balance sheet is a source of strength. Owning, rather than leasing, the majority of its hotels gives it assets to leverage if necessary. Despite that the group is running a net cash position, excluding leases, following a £1bn rights issue last year. While flexibility from lenders means dividends are almost certainly off the menu for the next couple of years, the group has plenty of firepower to fund expansion.

Generally, we see Premier Inn as well-placed emerging from the pandemic. Demand for UK hotel rooms has remained relatively resilient to Omicron fears so far, but that's not to say the group's immune to more setbacks. A price to book value that's close to the five year average suggests the wider market sees potential too. (We're using a 5 year horizon instead of 10, because the sale of Costa in January 2019 was a significant change in assets, which distorts the larger picture).

Whitbread key facts Price/Book ratio: 1.68

10 year average Price/Book ratio: 1.73

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.8% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Third Quarter Results (all comparisons against 2019 levels, on LFL basis)

UK sales fell 1.0%, with a 5.5% rise in Accommodation more than offset by a 13.4% drop in Food & Beverage. The average room rate rose from £58.77 in the previous quarter to £64.84. Occupancy stood at 81.4% for the period.

In Germany, total sales fell 31.5%, with Accommodation down 33.3% and Food & beverage dropping 22.1%. The average room rate of £43.99 was up from £37.60 the previous quarter. Occupancy came in at 59.9%, up from 47.5% in the second quarter.

Operating cash flow over the period was positive and net cash on the balance sheet stood at £120.5m.

