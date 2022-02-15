Glencore - profits soar with higher commodity prices

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Glencore's full year net profit rose to $5.0bn, from a loss of $1.9bn last year. The increase reflects higher commodity prices. Underlying cash profits (EBITDA) grew 84% to $21.3bn.

Net debt has been reduced to $6.0bn, down from $15.8bn last year. As a result, management has recommended a dividend of $0.26 per share and a $550m share buyback.

The shares rose 4.4% following the announcement.

Full Year Results

Marketing delivered record results due to increased levels of market volatility, cash profits rose 13% to $4.2bn. In Metals and minerals, operating profits grew 50% as nearly all departments rose double digits. Strong performance from coal couldn't offset a drop in oil relative to a bumper prior year, which meant operating profits from Energy fell 21%.

Cash profits in the Industrial division grew 118% to $17.1bn, with growth across both Metals and minerals and Energy products. That reflected higher commodity prices, as the recovery of global demand and supply challenges drove prices higher. Cooper, cobalt, ferrochrome, nickel and coal were the strongest performers.

As of 31 December 2021, the ratio of net debt to underlying cash profits stood at 0.28 times.

Glencore key facts Price/Book ratio: 1.29

Ten year average Price/Book ratio: 0.96

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 7.1% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

