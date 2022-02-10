Pepsi - sales up but costs limit profit

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Organic revenue rose 12%, ignoring the effect of exchange rates, with net revenue reaching $25.2bn. That reflects growth across all divisions, the strongest being Latin America.

However, organic operating profit fell 4%, reflecting higher costs.

Pepsi expects organic revenue growth of 6% for the new financial year, which is at the higher end of the long-term target range.

A 7% increase in the annual dividend was announced, rising to $4.60 per share.

The shares were unmoved following the announcement.

Our view

As the owner of the world's second largest cola brand, at first glance Pepsi looks like Coca-Cola writ small. But Pepsi's annual sales are usually around twice that of its more famous rival.

At the moment, Pepsi is doing what it can to offset some pretty nasty headwinds. These include big increases in commodity, distribution and packaging costs. So while sales are impressive, the bottom line is worse than flat, it's receding. We're inclined to give Pepsi the benefit of the doubt when looking at the long-term, but the medium term is likely to prove tough.

The brighter, longer-term picture is helped by Pepsi's diverse mix of top quality brands - 23 of which generate $1bn or more of sales a year. But unlike Coca-Cola, it doesn't limit itself to soft drinks. PepsiCo's products include snack brands such as Walkers crisps and Doritos, and some more unexpected names - Quaker Oats with your fizzy drink?

A laser-like focus on brand quality and margins, have kept profits slowly moving forwards previously. Which has fed into an impressive dividend track record, spanning 50 years. We aren't suggesting dividends are on the chopping block now and past income is not a guide to the income you'll receive in future, but if operating profits are subdued beyond a certain timeframe, shareholder returns could come under fire.

It's also worth considering Pepsi's business model, which varies considerably by region. It'll manufacture products in some markets, in others it hands over almost complete control to a licencing partner - such as Britvic in the UK. On the one hand that makes Pepsi more capital intensive thanks to investments in factories and production equipment, increasing risk, but it's also allowed manufacturing processes to benefit from scale.

Debt has crept up, although it's not too much of a concern at the moment, it's something to keep an eye on as interest rates increase.

Overall, we consider Pepsi's variety of brands and history of strong execution a real bonus. However, with the stock on a PE ratio above its long run average, only time will tell if the less focused, but perhaps more appealing business model can deliver the necessary results.

Pepsi key facts Forward Price/earnings ratio: 25.4

Ten year average forward Price/earnings ratio: 20.3

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 2.6% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Fourth Quarter Results (percentage comparisons are organic)

Frito-Lay North America, which makes, markets, distributes and sells brands including Doritos, Cheetos, Ruffles and Lays, saw revenue rise 13%, with net revenue reaching $6.2bn. However, higher transportation, cooking oil and packaging, material, and marketing expenses meant underlying operating profits fell 5% to $1.7bn.

Quaker Foods North America saw underlying operating profit of $193m, which was down 2%, as higher costs offset the benefit of higher prices and cost savings. Revenue rose 9%. It was a similar story at PepsiCo Beverages North America, revenue rose 12% but underlying operating profits were flat.

As the strongest performer, Latin America sales rose 17%, with net revenue of $2.8bn. Underlying operating profit fell 1% as costs again outweighed sales growth.

There was revenue growth in all remaining regions, and profit was flat or positive in these areas, largely thanks to productivity savings.

Free cash flow for the year as a whole was $7.0bn, while net debt was $34.3bn as at the end of 2021.

