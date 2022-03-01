abrdn - positive market movements boost AUMA

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

abrdn, formerly Standard Life Aberdeen, reported full year fee-based revenues of £1.5bn, up from £1.4bn last year. Assets under management and administration (AUMA) rose 1.3% to £542m, as positive market movements offset a net outflow of £6.2m. Underlying operating profits rose 47.5% to £323m.

The £1.49bn acquisition of subscription-based investment platform, interactive investor, is expected to complete by the middle of the new financial year. The deal is subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

A final dividend of 7.3p was announced, taking the full year payment to 14.6p per share, in-line with last year.

Looking ahead, the group said ''The current conflict between Russia and Ukraine is already impacting markets and operations and is likely to have substantial economic consequences''.

The shares fell 3.4% following the announcement.

Full year results (profit figures are underlying)

Excluding flows relating to the highly volatile liquidity segment and exit from Lloyds Banking Group, net outflows were £3.2bn, down from £12.3bn.

Underlying operating expenses of £1.2bn were down slightly on last year, and the group had a cost:income ratio of 79%, down from 85%. The group said this is "not yet where it needs to be, but showing progress in Asia, the Americas and EMEA".

abrdn's Investments business - the largest segment- reported fees of £1.2bn, up 4.7%. This was helped by "favourable" market levels, and a £16m increase in performance fees to £46m. Operating profit was £253m compared to £186m, thanks to the higher revenue and a 1% reduction in costs. Assets under management rose 1.5% to £464m. 57% of AUM outperformed its benchmark, rising to 67% on a three- and five-year basis.

The group's working on simplifying its operations and increasing efficiency through increased automation.

The Advisory business reported fees of £178m, up from £137m as assets under administration (AUA) rose £9m to £76bn and higher net inflows of £3.9bn, partly reflecting higher market levels. There was also a £25m benefit from the simplification of abrdn's strategic partnership with Phoenix. Operating profit rose from £48m to £74m.

Personal reported fee revenues of £92m, up 15%. That fed into operating profits of £8m compared to a £5m loss a year ago. AUMA rose £1bn to £14bn. This division is where Interactive Investor would sit, should the deal go ahead.

The group has delivered on its target of achieving £400m in annual synergies by the end of 2021. The group reported a small free cash inflow of £2m. There were cash and cash equivalents of £1.9bn as at the end of December.

abrdn key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 14.8

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 12.6

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 7.1% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

