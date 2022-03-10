Amazon - buyback programme announced

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Amazon has authorised a $10bn share buyback, the programme doesn't have a set deadline. This replaces the previous $5bn programme announced in 2016, of which $2.12bn has been repurchased.

Amazon's board has also authorised a 20-for-1 stock split. This needs shareholder approval at the Annual Meeting, scheduled to take place on 25 May 2022.

The shares rose 6.6% in after-hours trading.

View the latest share price and how to deal

Our view

HL view to follow.

Sign up for updates on Amazon

Fourth Quarter Results

Amazon reported fourth quarter net sales of $137.4bn, up 10% ignoring the effect of exchange rates. That was slightly behind analyst expectations. Growth reflected a strong performance from Amazon's Cloud business, Amazon Web Services.

Increased investment meant operating profit almost halved to $3.5bn. Andy Jassy, CEO said ''As expected over the holidays, we saw higher costs driven by labour supply shortages and inflationary pressures, and these issues persisted into the first quarter due to Omicron''.

North American sales rose 9% to $82.4bn, but increased investment meant operating profit swung to a $206m loss from profits of $2.9bn the previous year. International reported net sales growth of 3%, reaching $37.3bn. Operating profit fell dramatically to a loss of $1.6bn. Amazon Web Services (AWS) had a more positive quarter, with sales rising 40% to $17.8bn, profits rose 46% to $5.3bn.

Total operating costs climbed to $134bn from $118.7bn, including a 21.5% increase in fulfilment expenses.

Capital expenditures rose 27.7% to $18.9bn. On a trailing twelve month basis, free cash flow fell to a $9.1bn outflow, compared to a $31.0bn inflow at the start of 2021.

Next quarter, Amazon said ''net sales are expected to be between $112.0 billion and $117.0 billion, or to grow between 3% and 8% compared with first quarter 2021''. Operating income is expected to be between $3.0 - $6.0bn, compared with $8.9 billion in first quarter 2021.

Amazon key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 52.8

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 125.2

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.0% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Find out more about Amazon shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.