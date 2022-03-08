Ashtead - guidance improved on strong performance

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

In the nine months to 31 January, revenue adjusted for currency changes rose 19% to $5.9bn. This was 17% beyond pre-covid times and reflected a 21% rise in rental revenue, driven by double digit growth in all geographies.

Underlying profit before tax rose 42% to $1.4bn, reflecting margin improvements in the US, UK and Canada as management continued to focus on cost saving and efficiency. However, as activity levels rise, a number of those costs have returned.

Ongoing supply chain constraints, inflation and labour scarcity are expected to benefit Ashtead. This meant management increased full year revenue growth estimates to 20-22% from 18-20%. Free cash flow estimates stayed the same at $900m-$1.1bn.

The group spent $307m on share buybacks in the period.

The shares were up 3.8% following the announcement.

Nine months to 31 January (underlying, constant currency)

Revenue in the US rose from $4.0bn to $4.8bn, reflecting a 19% increase in rental revenue to $3.5bn. This reflected strong growth in the tools business and specialty businesses as well as segment-wide volume increases and a stronger pricing environment. Cash profit (EBITDA) margins were constant at 49% as rising activity meant costs were higher as well. Inflationary pressure, together with investments in technology improvements, also weighed.

A 14% increase in UK rental revenue helped overall sales for the division rise 23% to $750.3m. Roughly 32% of UK revenue was associated with Department of Health contracts, the majority of which is expected to be lost as of April 2022 when free covid tests are stopped. Cash profit margins were 1 percentage point lower at 30%.

Revenue in Canada rose from $269.1m to $370.2m, reflecting a 32% increase in rental revenue. Slower sales last year due to covid restrictions were a large reason for the growth, pandemic-related production restrictions persisted in the third quarter. Cash profit margins increased from 43% to 46%. That reflected an increased contribution from the lighting, grip and studio business, which was impacted by suspended production activities last year.

Capital expenditure was $1.7bn and the group made $239m on asset sales. Strong demand and supply chain delays on new equipment meant the group has postponed some of its fleet sales. The rental fleet was worth $13.2bn as of 31 January 2022.

The rise in capital expenditure together with an increase in buybacks meant free cash flow fell to $738m from $1.4bn. This fed into a 17.4% increase in net debt to $6.9bn. This is within management's target range of 1.9-2.4 times cash profits (EBITDA).

