Berkeley - on track for guidance

Between 1 November 2021 to 28 February 2022, underlying sales reservations have remained slightly ahead of pre-pandemic levels. Higher house prices are more than offsetting the impact of rising costs, with cancelation rates at normal levels.

The group warned of ''continuing inflationary pressure and supply chain constraints'', despite which it remains on track to hit earnings guidance for the full year.

The shares rose 1.6% following the announcement.

Trading Statement

Forward sales, which represents cash due to be paid following the exchange of private sales, is expected to be above £1.7bn at the full-year mark.

Net cash is expected to be in the region of £900m, subject to the timing of land payments. If achieved, that'd be up from £846m at the half year mark.

Since the half year mark, the group's refinanced £750m worth of bank facilities, which was due to expire toward the end of 2023. The replacement facilities are worth £800m and expire in February 2027.

£141m is due to be returned to shareholders for the six months ending 30 September, £35m of which has already been returned via share buybacks. The second half of the previously identified surplus capital, totalling £226m, is expected to be spent on bringing sites in the near-term pipeline into development.

Berkeley key facts Price/Book: 1.44

Ten year average Price/Book ratio: 1.88

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 6.1% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

