Keywords Studios - full year in-line with upgraded targets

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Full year revenue rose 37.1% to €512.2m. On an organic basis, which excludes the effect of exchange rates and acquisitions, there was a 19% increase. Underlying pre-tax profit reached €86.0m, a rise of 56.4%. Both revenue and profits are in-line with upgraded guidance given in January.

The group's been helped by the non-repeat of Covid-related production delays, as well as high levels of demand thanks to "a buoyant video games market refocused on new content creation". Keywords said the industry is still leaning towards outsourcing production.

The group expects to deliver full year revenue and profit towards €610m and €95m- the top end of analysts' expectations. However, it remains mindful of the ongoing situation in Russia, where its teams are still working but only completing critical work for non-Russian clients, and relocation is being pursued.

A final dividend of 1.45p per share was announced, taking the total dividend for the year to 2.15p per share.

The shares rose 4.7% following the announcement.

See the latest Keywords Studios share price, charts and how to trade

Our View

HL View to follow.

Register for updates on Keywords

Full year results (revenue figures are organic)

Game Development (27.1% of group revenue) rose 16% to €138.9m, as it benefitted from a renewed focus on content generation in the gaming industry. The growth came despite the lack of Keywords' "tradeshow-centric" model in normal times. Functional Testing (18.1% group revenue), which provides quality assurance, posted a 17.2% increase in revenue to €92.7m.

Art Creation (9.6% of group revenue) revenue rose 24.4% to €49.3m, reflecting strong demand across all art studios. There was "exceptional" growth in India, thanks to an unusually successful ability to ramp up recruitment to match demand. The strong demand is expected to last into the new financial year.

Despite fewer in-person events and game launches, Marketing (9.0% of revenue) did well, with revenue rising 33.7% to €46.2m. The group made a number of acquisitions in the year, and spoke of the potential opportunity given how fragmented the industry is.

Audio (12% group revenue), recorded revenue of €61.3m, as growth in new clients, across all core services offset the challenges of different working requirements.

The customer service arm, Player Support (9% of group revenue) benefitted from stronger social media, quality control and consulting services. Revenue rose 12.7% to €45.9m.

Localization and Localization Testing saw revenue rise 12.2% and 16.7%, to €50.8m and €27.1m respectively.

Overall operating costs increased, but working from home-related savings helped group gross margins improve from 38.0% to 39.1%.

Free cash flow, before tax, rose 46.2% to €84.5m. Net cash increased to €105.6m, from €102.9m in 2020.

Keywords Studios key facts Price/earnings ratio: 29.3

Ten year average Price/earnings ratio: 28.9

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.1% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Find out more about Keywords Studios, including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.