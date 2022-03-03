Melrose - restructuring pumps profits

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Full year results were ahead of expectations with underlying revenue of £7.5bn, up 2% when adjusted for currency changes. The benefits from the group's restructuring efforts helped underlying operating profits more than triple to £375m. This did not include £826m in restructuring costs, amortization charges and acquisition and disposal expenses.

Melrose will pay a final dividend of 1p per share bringing the total to 1.75p for the year.

In light of the crisis in Ukraine, the board has decided to push back plans to return remaining proceeds from the sale of the Brush and Nortek businesses.

The shares were down 5.1% following the announcement.

Our View

Full Year Results (underlying)

Aerospace makes engine structures and electrical wiring systems for aircraft. Sales in the second half rose 18%, but pandemic-related weakness earlier in the year meant full-year revenue in Aerospace declined 9.3% to £2.5bn. Operating profits improved from £14m to £112m, reflecting the benefits of restructuring projects underway.

Automotive specialises in drive systems. Revenue was broadly flat at £3.7bn, held back by supply chain disruption, semiconductor shortages and pandemic-related headwinds. Cost control and supply chain efficiency helped operating profits more than doubled to £172m.

Powder Metallurgy, which makes metal powders and parts for automotive and industrial customers, saw revenue increase from £905m to £975m. This was driven by a recovery at the start of the year, but erratic demand patterns due to the semiconductor shortage thereafter meant sales remained below pre-pandemic levels. Operating profits increased from £39m to £91m, reflecting improved demand, cost management and the benefits of restructuring efforts.

Other Industrial sold its Brush and Nortek Control businesses, leaving behind ergonomic goods manufacturer Ergotron and hydrogen storage business GKN Hydrogen. Revenue in Other Industrial was 7.4% higher at £233m. Operating profits increased by £1m to £51m.

Free cash flow was £125m, including the cost of restructuring. This was down from £456m last year because of fewer asset sales. Net debt improved from £2.8bn last year to £950m this year, helped by disposal proceeds which allowed the group to pay down debt related to the GKN acquisition faster than expected.

Melrose key facts Price/Earnings ratio (next 12 months): 16.1

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 12.6

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 2.3% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

