Natwest Group - rising interest rates boost performance

Underlying total income rose 8.6% to $2.8bn, driven by net interest income, which was largely due to increased mortgage lending. Changes in expectations for the difference between short-term and long-term interest rates also helped.

Pre-tax profit, excluding exceptional items rose to £983m, from £796m. On an underlying basis, NatWest released provisions of £7m, compared to a charge in the earlier period. That reflects better than expected levels of loan defaults, but the group is mindful of the uncertain economic backdrop.

Full year guidance is unchanged, but underlying income is expected to be "comfortably" ahead of £11.0bn.

UK Government ownership of Natwest reduced to 48% in the quarter.

The shares were unmoved following the announcement.

First quarter results

Total income rose to £1.2bn in the Retail Banking business, from £1.1bn. That reflected higher interest rates, mortgage lending and transaction fees - the latter was because of improved consumer behaviour in the quarter. Retail banking net interest margins improved to 2.43% from 2.25%.

Private Banking income rose almost 17% to £216m, thanks to higher deposit income.

The Commercial & Institutional business now includes Commercial Banking, NatWest Markets and RBS International. Revenue for this segment rose 9.7% to £1.4bn reflecting increased transaction fees and trading income. Net interest margins rose from 2.40% to 2.69%.

Total net loans to customers rose £2.4bn to £126.6bn. Underlying net lending levels rose 5% to £359m.

Underlying operating expenses were broadly flat at $1.8bn.

Natwest's CET1 ratio, which is an important measure of the bank's capitalisation, was 15.0%, excluding accounting changes. This is lower than at the start of the year, largely because of the effects of the share buyback.

NatWest key facts Price/book ratio: 0.61

Ten year average Price/earnings ratio: 0.59

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 5.6%

