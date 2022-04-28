Whitbread - dividend reinstated as profits return

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Full-year revenue rose from £589m to £1.7bn, beating market expectations and 17.8% down on pre-pandemic levels. There was strong recovery across the portfolio as the group lapped the previous year which was heavily impacted by restrictions.

Underlying cash profit (EBITDA) improved from a loss of £194.9m to a profit of £472.6m, 37.2% down on pre-covid levels.

Cost inflation is running higher than expected, at around 8-9%. However, the group aims to offset this through cost reduction, estate growth and increased prices.

The board announced a final dividend of 34.7p and intends to reinstate its dividend policy to grow dividends broadly in line with earnings.

The shares were up 3.1% in early trading.

Our view

Full Year Results

Total UK sales (98% of total sales) rose from £577.4m to £1.7bn, but like-for-like (LFL) sales were 23.5% down on pre-pandemic levels. Premier Inn UK continued to be impacted by restrictions in the first quarter but saw a strong recovery from the second quarter on. In the second half of the year, total UK sales marginally exceeded pre-pandemic levels as accommodation sales were 7.9% ahead. Occupancy for the year was 68.3%, compared 76.3% pre-pandemic, with an average room rate of £56.67, down 7.9%. The division reported underlying cash profit of £489.8m.

In Germany the group reported sales of £35.2m, up from £11.8m pre-pandemic. That reflects new hotel openings, which have gone from 6 to 35 over the period. Occupancy fell from 58.3% pre-pandemic to 40.7%, with average room rates of £40.53 compared to £69.47. The region reported underlying cash profit of £13.7m.

Whitbread has committed to adding 8,332 new rooms in the UK and 8,454 in Germany.

Free cash flow in the half came in at £308.3m, a significant improvement on the £608.5m outflow reported last year, reflecting increased profits. The group finished the half with net cash of £140.5m, excluding lease liabilities of £3.4bn. That compares to net debt of £46.5m a year ago, excluding £3.2bn of lease liabilities.

