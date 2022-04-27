WPP - upgrades full year guidance

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

First quarter net revenue rose 9.5% on a like-for-like (LFL) basis, to £2.6bn. That reflects growth in all business areas and geographies, with continued strong demand for digital media, ecommerce and data and marketing technology.

Full year LFL net revenue is now expected to rise 5.5-6.5%, up from previous expectations of 5%.

WPP has reached an agreement to divest its Russian businesses, in response to the Ukraine crisis.

WPP shares were unmoved following the announcement.

View the latest WPP share price and how to deal

Our View

HL view to follow.

Sign up for updates on WPP

First quarter trading statement (figures are on a like-for-like basis)

The group highlighted that new business performance had been "excellent" in the quarter, including bringing Coca Cola on as a new client. Recently WPP has also launched Everymile, which is "a new digital commerce managed service that will offer brands a fully outsourced direct-to-consumer (DTC) ecommerce solution".

North America, the group's biggest region, saw net revenue rise 8.7% to $1.0bn. Growth in the US was driven by GroupM - WPP's media investment business. Net revenue growth was above 8% in the UK and Western Continental Europe, which together make up a third of total group revenue. Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa & the Middle East and Central & Eastern Europe, net revenue rose almost 12% to $700m.

The group said performance was "well ahead" of expectations in the first quarter, and client demand has remained strong heading into Q2. However, WPP also remains mindful of the uncertain global economic backdrop.

For the full year, capital expenditure is expected to be £350 -£400m. There will be "around" £800m of share buybacks in 2022, just under half of which was completed in the first quarter.

Net debt as at 31 March 2022 was £2.6bn, compared to £0.9bn at the start of the year. The increase reflects working capital movements and the share repurchases.

WPP Key facts Price/earnings ratio: 10.7

Ten year average Price/earnings ratio: 12.2

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 3.7% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Find out more about WPP shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.