AB InBev - on track for guidance

First quarter revenue increased 11.1% to $13.2bn, reflecting growth across most geographies and continued premiumization. Total volumes were up 2.8% and revenue per hectolitre rose 7.8%. Higher costs meant underlying cash profit (EBITDA) didn't rise as fast, with 7.4% growth to $4.5bn.

For the full-year, the group expects underlying cash profit to grow between 4-8% and capital expenditure of $4.5bn-$5bn.

The shares rose 3.4% following the announcement.

Our View

First Quarter Results

Total North American volumes fell 4.2% and own beer volumes 3.2%. Revenue rose 1.4% to $3.8bn. In the United States total revenue rose 2.1%, reflecting higher average prices as consumers favoured more premium brands. In Canada volumes and revenues both fell by low-single digits, but the group outperformed the market. Underlying cash profits (EBITDA) for the division fell 1.7% to $1.4bn.

In the Middle Americas revenue rose 13.3% to $3.1bn, with total volumes up 3.6% and own beer volumes up 4.3%. Mexico was a strong performer, with revenue growth in the low teens. Underlying cash profits rose 9.6% to $1.5bn.

In South America, total volumes and own bear volumes rose 4.8% and 1.5% respectively. Revenue rose 24.5% to $2.7bn. Brazil and Colombia both delivered double digit revenue growth. Underlying cash profits for the region rose 15.4 % to $846m.

In the Europe, Middle East and Africa volumes grew 13.9%, with own beer up 14.0%. Revenue was 24.1% higher at $1.8bn and underlying cash profits grew 32.3% to $500m. Europe benefited from a partial recovery of bar and restaurant sales and posted double-digit top and bottom-line growth, as did South Africa which benefited from a favourable comparable period last year.

In the Asia Pacific region volumes fell 2.8% and revenue grew 1.2% to $1.6bn. Underlying cash profits rose 6.3% to $611m. New restrictions in China impacted key channels and volumes fell 4.3%.

AB InBev's Global Export and Holding Companies saw a 21.9% drop in volumes and underlying cash losses widened by 30.8% to $300m.

