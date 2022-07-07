Currys - profit beats guidance, outlook uncertain

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Currys reported full year revenue of £10.1bn, in line with last year when ignoring the effect of exchange rates. Growth in the International business was offset by an expected decline in UK & Ireland, as the group continued to trim its mobile business.

Underlying profit before tax was ahead of guidance of £155m, coming in at £186m. A large portion of the beat reflected the unexpected revaluation of money owed to the business, which is not expected to repeat.

The outlook on consumer spending and inflation remains challenging. Underlying profit before tax in 2022/23 is expected to be £130-£150m. Guidance for medium term operating profit margin was lowered, from 4.0% to 3.0%.

The group announced a final dividend of 2.15p, taking the full year dividend 5% higher to 3.15p.

The shares rose 8.6% following the announcement.

Our view

Full Year Results (constant currency)

UK & Ireland revenue of £5.5bn was down 3%, with like-for-like (LFL) sales down 4%. That was largely due to an expected decline in mobile revenue, given Carphone Warehouse stores were closed at the end of the previous financial year. The removal of restrictions meant store sales grew 61%, leading to a decline in online share of business from 65% to 45%. Online share of sales remains 13 percentage points ahead on a 2-year basis. Underlying cash profit (EBITDA) was 3% lower at £280m.

In the Nordics, revenue grew 2% to £4.1bn and LFL sales fell 2%. Online sales fell 14% but remain 50% higher on a 2-year basis and account for 25% of total sales. Domestic appliances and VR gaming were strong performers. Underlying cash profit increased 1% to £264m.

Revenue in Greece rose 13% to £554m, with LFL sales 4% higher. In-store sales rose 47%, more than offsetting a 51% drop in online sales. 2 new stores were opened in Cyprus with positive performance so far. All categories performed well, especially air-con sales given the hot summer period. Underling cash profit increased 18% to £44m.

Free cash flow of £72m was down from £438m the previous year. The drop was largely due to increased investment in stock and the prior year benefitting from the early repayment of a debt. The period ended with a net cash position of £44m, down from £169m.

Currys key facts Forward price/earnings ratio: 5.6

Ten year average price/earnings ratio: 10.9

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 5.6% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

