Barrick - higher costs weigh on profits

Second quarter revenue fell 1% to $2.9bn compared to last year, broadly flat on the first quarter. The year-on-year drop comes as a 2% higher realised gold price couldn't fully offset a 3% decline in sales.

Underlying net profit fell 18% to $419m, driven by higher costs and a lower realized copper price.

The board announced a second quarter dividend of $0.20 per share, in line with the first quarter and the groups dividend policy. The group's repurchased $182m of shares under the current $1bn buyback programme.

Guidance for the full year remains unchanged.

The shares fell 1.1% following the announcement.

Our View

Buoyant commodity prices over the past couple of years have provided an enviable tailwind for Barrick. Whilst prices may be down from their highs, and that's dented profits somewhat, they've proved high enough for Barrick to report reasonable cash flow - although we can't ignore that rising costs have made their mark.

There's a lesson in that - since Barrick's fortune is to some extent out of its hands. When prices rise, profits roll, and when prices fall the pain is unavoidable. Still Barrick has done its best to influence its own destiny.

CEO Mark Bristow is a serial dealmaker. An audacious bid to acquire Newmont ended instead in a joint venture combining the two groups' Nevada assets. Barrick's also taken full control of struggling Acacia Mining in recent years. With a healthy net cash position, despite billions of dollars invested in expanding the very low-cost Pueblo Viejo mine, the group's well positioned to take advantage of any other opportunities as they arise.

Increased production at existing mines can be a particularly powerful driver for the group - since costs rarely increase in line with output. That means rising production helps boost margins, while lower production hits the bottom line hard.

We expect homegrown expansion, either on greenfield sites or expanding existing mines, to be more common in years to come, with the current 10 year plan focused on growing production organically. It's underpinned by the group's top-quality, Tier One mining assets - with an average all-in sustaining gold cost of $1,212 compared to a price of $1,861. This should be profitable in most environments, and is broadly in line with rival Newmont, though margins are narrowing which is worth keeping an eye on. It's also a plan that the group can fund through its own cash flows, which is a positive.

The strong balance sheet and high-quality production has given Barrick the confidence to mark in some considerable shareholder returns. An improved net cash position means additional returns, given the new dividend policy has a set value, plus a tiered bonus based on the amount of net cash on the balance sheet. Plus, the group also announced a $1bn share buyback in the full year results back in February - although a sudden reverse in the gold price could upset the apple cart and there are no guarantees.

With fingers in many regions and mines, Barrick's relationships with its partner countries are important, and the group's record here is encouraging. Battles with the Tanzanian government over the former Acacia mines have been resolved and operations and exports are back up and running. We're still waiting to see if the magic can work in Papua New Guinea too, where the Porgera mine is sitting dormant. Work with the government is still ongoing to get licences sorted so operations can resume.

Global uncertainty is currently helping keep the gold price well above Barrick's costs per ounce. This helps the gold miner considerably but there are no guarantees. Barrick's large, diversified, footprint as one of the better options in the sector.

Barrick Gold key facts Forward price/book ratio: 1.24

Ten year average forward price/book ratio: 1.57

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 5.3% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Second Quarter Results

Gold production was flat at 1.0m ounces, whilst physical sales fell 3%. Realised gold prices rose 2% to $1,861 per ounce. All-in sustaining costs, which measure capital expenditure requirements as well as operating cash costs, rose 11% to $1,212 per ounce.

Copper production rose 25% to 120m pounds, with sales by volume up 18% at 113m pounds. The realised copper price fell 19% to $3.72 a pound. All-in sustaining copper prices rose 5% to $2.87 a pound.

Capital expenditure in the first quarter was up from $658 to $755. Free cash flow of $169m was up from an outflow of $19m the prior year. The group's net cash position moved from $743m at the end of December to $636m.

