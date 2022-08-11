Disney - return of theme parks gives revenue a boost

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

In the three months ending 2 July, Disney grew revenues 26% to $21.5bn. Disney ended the quarter with 221m subscribers to its streaming services picking up 14.4m Disney+ subscribers in the quarter.

Operating profit ended 50% higher at $3.6bn as Disney Parks, Experiences and Products more than offset a fall in Media and Entertainment Distribution. Underlying Earnings Per Share (EPS) rose from $0.80 to $1.09.

Disney is not currently buying back its own shares or paying dividends.

The shares were up 4% in after-hours trading.

Our view

Third quarter results

Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution saw revenue growth of 11% to $14.1bn, with highest growth from Direct-to-Consumer and Content Sales/Licencing and Other. Segment operating profit fell 32% to $1.4bn as strong growth in Linear Networks was more than offset by losses in the Direct-to-Consumer division. Despite subscriber growth, the increase in operating loss was due to a higher loss at Disney+ and ESPN+ and lower operating profit at Hulu.

Disney Parks, Experiences and Products saw a big jump in revenue to $7.4bn, up 70%. This was mostly driven by domestic parks and experiences, which more than doubled in revenue due to a full re-opening compared to 2021's third quarter. International parks also grew but was partially offset by the Shanghai Disney Resort as it opened for 3 days in the quarter. Segment operating profit leapt from $0.4bn to $2.2bn.

Free cash flow fell from $528m last year to $187m as the group invested heavily in parks. Disney ended the period with net debt of $38.6bn.

Disney key facts Forward (next 12 months) price/earnings ratio: 21.9

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 22.9

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 1.2% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

