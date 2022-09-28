EMIS Group - strong growth ahead of upcoming takeover

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

EMIS reported first half revenue of £87.3m, up 5% year-on-year. This was fuelled by growth in EMIS Enterprise, where recent acquisitions also showed positive contributions.

Underlying operating profit rose 12% to £22.4m as strong growth in recurring revenue partly offset lower non-recurring revenues, higher staff costs and increased operating expenses. Reported operating profit fell 6.1% to £15.3m as the group took a £4.3m one-off exceptional cost relating to its technology transformation programme, as well as corporate transaction costs.

On 17 June 2022, EMIS announced it was being acquired by Optum UK, a subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group, who has proposed to acquire the entire issued share capital of EMIS for 1,925p per share. Shareholders and regulators have both approved the takeover, which is set to take place at the end of 2022, subject mainly to Court approvals.

The group announced a dividend of 17.6p per share, unchanged from last year.

The shares were broadly flat following the announcement.

Half Year Results

In EMIS Health, revenue was lower at £51.3m (2021 H1: £54.3m) principally due to a reduction in non-recurring hardware sales and a planned reduction in lower margin resale partner activities. This higher quality revenue mix and tight cost control allowed underlying operating profit to remain stable at £12.5m.

In EMIS Enterprise, revenue increased by 23% to £35.9m (2021 H1: £29.3m) driven by strong growth in the areas of analytics and partners in particular, with encouraging contributions from the two acquisitions completed in the period. Underlying operating profit increased by 28% to £10.7m.

Capital expenditure, including capitalised development costs, fell 5.6% to £3.4bn. The Group ended the period with net cash of £53.6m, up 11.7% from last year.

EMIS key facts Forward price/earnings ratio: 30.8

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 20.3

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 2.1% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

