M&G - Andrea Rossi to replace outgoing CEO John Foley

Having announced the departure of John Foley back in April, M&G today revealed the identity of his successor. Andrea Rossi will take up the helm on 10 October 2022.

Andrea's 22 year experience in insurance and asset management has mainly been acquired at AXA Group. Notably in a six year stint as head of AXA investment managers he oversaw growth in AUM of 55% to €800bn.

Edward Braham, Chair of M&G, said ''We are delighted to announce the appointment of Andrea Rossi as CEO of M&G'', echoing that Andrea is ''an inspiring and proven leader with a strong track record of delivering profitable growth and outstanding client outcomes.''

The shares are down 1.7% this morning.

Half Year Results (11 August 2022)

First half underlying operating income was broadly flat at £881m, a fall in Asset Management was offset by an increase in Retail and Savings. Underlying operating profit fell from £327m to £182m, beating expectations and driven by higher costs and a lower value bond investments due to currency movements.

John Foley, CEO, said: ''The current macro-economic environment is creating uncertainty in the markets in which we operate.''

The group declared an interim dividend of 6.2p per share, in line with the policy of paying one-third of the previous year's total dividend.

The Asset Management division saw Assets Under Management (AUM) fell from £156.7bn to £153.8b, as negative market movements were only partially offset by net inflows of £1.1bn. Institutional inflows decreased as client behaviour was impacted by volatile market, with wholesale posting inflows for the first time since 2018. Underling operating profit fell from £147m to £124m, as costs rose due to inflation and investment.

Retail & Savings operating income fell from £422m to £378m, driven by a large fall in annuity margin which reflects the difference between assets and liabilities in the annuity portfolio. That was partly offset by an increase in fee-based revenues, with revenue recognised for Sandringham for the first time, and an increase in return from the with-profits business. Underlying operating profit fell £70m to £226m.

M&G key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 6.9

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 10.9

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 12% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

